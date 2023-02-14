Anniversary celebration and ‘sip-and-learn’ set for Inspirations

In March of 2013, Inspirations Senior Living officially opened its doors in the Pahrump Valley, bringing a host of living options for the area’s aging population, and over the last decade, it has become well-known fixture of the community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living is located at 931 E. Honeysuckle Street.

Aside from offering independent, assisted and memory care living, along with short-term rehabilitation stays, Inspirations has made community involvement and engagement a large part of its model. The facility is often named on the lists of those who have sponsored or donated to local philanthropic causes and a variety of public events take place at Inspirations, too.

The next big shindig for Inspirations is right around the corner and it’s a particularly special one, as it marks a major milestone for the company.

“Inspirations Senior Living is celebrating our 10-year anniversary serving area seniors with high quality senior living!” Marketing and Sales Director at Inspirations Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times this month. “We are so grateful to the Pahrump community for supporting us over the years, as well as having the honor of being able to care for the senior citizens of Pahrump and our surrounding communities.”

As part of the company’s celebrations, Inspirations will be hosting its Assisted Living Open House this month.

“We are inviting the community to join us for fun, delicious food, cocktails, tours, entertainment and more on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. We will have Las Vegas Strip country entertainer Chase Brown on hand to keep the party going,” Muccio detailed.

Right on the heels of the Assisted Living Open House anniversary celebration, Inspirations will be holding a “Sip and Learn” seminar the following Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

“This event will feature our very own Dr. Ashlea Smalley and will be focused on educating members of the community about our innovative approach to caring for seniors living with Dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Muccio said. “Inspirations is so incredibly lucky to have the expertise of Dr. Smalley, who guides our memory care program to be the best in its class. She is a wealth of information and it would be very beneficial for anybody who loves someone living with Dementia or Alzheimer’s to attend this event.”

Sip and Learn attendees will also be treated to wine and charcuterie and will have the chance to tour the Memory Care Village/Neighborhood.

Anyone interested in attending the Inspirations Open House anniversary celebration or the Sip and Learn seminar is encouraged to RSVP one week prior to each event by email at RMuccio@InspirationsSeniorLiving.com or call 775-751-2300.

