Annual arts and crafts fair returns to Mountain Falls

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Though the Mountain Falls Banquet Hall is the venue for Saturday's Arts and Crafts Fair, Ginger Forbes, founder of Gingerbread Productions is the chief organizer. The sixth annual event runs from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Mountain Falls is located at 5001 Clubhouse Drive on the southend of town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Upwards of 25 vendors have signed up to take part in this year's Gingerbread Productions Arts and Crafts Fair. Founder Ginger Forbes said all are residents of Pahrump. Many of the items up for sale are handmade products Forbes said.

There’s an opportunity for area residents to check out unique arts and crafts at the upcoming craft fair inside the Mountain Falls Banquet Room.

The event, hosted by Ginger Forbes, founder of Gingerbread Productions, is scheduled for this Saturday, March 2, beginning at 9 a.m.

Admission to the event is free.

“This is the sixth annual arts and crafts fair,” Forbes said this week. “I started this myself to give myself and my friends a chance to have a place to sell our own goods. I have a variety of both direct sales and crafters. and I try to bring in a variety of different types of items, so we try not to have a lot of the same items. We call it a vendor and craft event because there are more than just crafters. We have actual vendors as well, and I also always try to have baked goods.”

Double Duty

Forbes, who is a Scentsy consultant, is also a vendor.

Scentsy is a direct selling company offering a line of numerous lifestyle products sold by consultants around the globe.

Some of the craft items that will be up for sale are created by Pahrump residents.

Forbes made sure to note that the annual event has become quite popular in town.

“I try to bring in everybody who is local,” she said. “I have anywhere between 20 to 25 vendors, so right now I am sold out. I usually sell out about a month before the event takes place because I have people on a waiting list.”

Variety of arts and crafts

Additionally, Forbes spoke about a few of the talented vendors who will attend the event.

“We definitely have a variety of different things,” she said. “We’ve got a glass blower, we have jewelry vendors and as I said, baked goods. We will have have a stained glass artist on hand. We will also have on display items created from what’s known as ‘upcycling,’ which is when you take things like glass bottles and different kinds of things that you might consider throwing away, but create different art projects with them. It’s basically the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, useless, or unwanted products into new materials or products.”

All day long

With no entrance fee for the public, Forbes said she’s looking forward to drawing in many area residents throughout the day.

“It is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so it’s pretty much an all-day event,” she said. “The reason we do that is because it is held at Mountain Falls, and we like to catch the dinner crowd. Most arts and crafts fairs shut down at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., but we like to go all day because people have to work and we like to have people come by later. I am just holding the event at Mountain Falls, but the entire craft fair is put on by my production company. We love working with the folks at Mountain Falls and they do everything they can to make this a success.”

Those who can’t make Saturday’s craft fair, need not worry as Forbes noted she hosts the event twice a year, in the spring and fall.

“I work very hard every year to put this on every six months, and most of my vendors come back,” she said. “I have a variety of both direct sales, crafters and I always have somebody who does knitting. My next show is November 9th.”

The Mountain Falls Banquet Room is at 5001 Clubhouse Drive, on the south end of the Pahrump Valley.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes