Annual Biz and Home Expo heads to Pahrump’s Bob Ruud Community Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 21st annual Biz and Home Expo will be held at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 150 N. Highway 160. The event is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is setting up for its 21st annual Biz and Home Expo at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump. The expo has occurred at the Pahrump Nugget for the last several years.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber puts together several large events in Pahrump each year, including the Balloon Fest, the Fall Festival and others. The chamber's latest event is the Biz and Home Expo, set to get started at noon on Friday at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times Representatives from the Nevada Rural Housing Authority talk to a visitor at their booth during annual Biz and Home Expo in 2016. The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts the event.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday and Saturday is shifting its annual Biz and Home Expo to a new location for 2019.

The chamber’s 21st annual Biz and Home Expo will occur at the Bob Ruud Community Center at W. Basin Avenue and Highway 160, moving away from its home of the last several years at the Pahrump Nugget.

“Local businesses, services, retail, and home improvement join together in one spot for two days,” according to a post on the chamber’s social media page. “If you are a new resident, this is invaluable. If you have lived here forever, come and see what’s new!”

Donna Corey, event coordinator at Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber will have a lot more outdoor offerings this year because of the location switch.

“One of things I’m most excited about is how we are using the Bob Ruud,” Corey said. “I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised with the atmosphere and the way we’re going to be presenting our exhibitors.”

An event was booked at the Pahrump Nugget on the day the chamber wanted to book its event some time ago, according to Corey.

Corey said the chamber will evaluate whether or not it will consider Bob Ruud Community Center again in the future after the expo is over.

“This is a grand experiment,” Corey said. “I am excited about the possibilities because it has the three rooms, so we will evaluate when we’re done, and see if we want to do it there again next year.”

More than three dozen exhibitors are set to attend so far and on-site selling will be allowed this year, a new aspect of the show, according to Corey.

The list of vendors includes Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, which will have cars on site to look at. Ahern Rentals will also have rental equipment on display.

Also, RNG Farms will have an outdoor booth, which will include a petting zoo, according to the chamber’s social media pages.

The list of company types planning to set up shop at the expo includes health care, banking, financial services, education, real estate and some home improvement, Corey said.

The expo has attracted hundreds of potential consumers to meet with and hear about products and services offered by local businesses.

This is the fourth year the “home” portion of the expo will be included.

The two-day event is scheduled to begin on Friday at noon and end at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the expo will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

A raffle will also be occurring during the two-day event with several prizes, including hotel stays at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa and others from the Las Vegas-based hotel-casino.

“We have many raffle gifts, and they are very nice raffle gifts,” Corey said. “We’re going to have a raffle room where everybody can come and look at all the raffle gifts. You can receive a raffle ticket if you play our word game.”

The game is a word find, she said.

Players can get a free raffle ticket and a goodie bag that contains $500 plus in local coupons and discounts, according to Corey.

Acme General Store, Fitness for $10 and other local and regional companies also have prizes included in the chamber’s raffle.

The expo’s sponsor list includes Saitta-Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, P3 Health Partners, Ahern Rentals, the Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, Core Civic, Battle Born Financial Advisors and Health Insurance Brokerage and other area companies. For more information about the expo, contact the chamber at 775-727-5800.

