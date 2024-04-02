62°F
Annual peace walk completes pilgrimage — PHOTOS

Brian Terrell with the Nevada Desert Experience speaks to officers at the Nevada National Security Site security line joined by others during a sacred peace walk concluding there on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Nevada Desert Experience conclude their sacred peace walk at the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Beth Blattenberger, center, stands beside officers awaiting a citation after trespassing onto the Nevada National Security Site joined by other members of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk at the entry on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chris Pinney from Walla Walla, Wash., holds a peace flag beside the security line at the entry of the Nevada National Security Site joined by members of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk ending there on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk make their way down to the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jeremiah Jones with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes speaks to officers at the Nevada National Security Site security line as members of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk gather there on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A painted tunnel beneath SR 95 as the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk continues to the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Beth Blattenberger, center, trespasses as she crosses the security line toward officers as members of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk gather at the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants including Brother Mark Schroeder, a Franciscan friar, join the Nevada Desert Experience for their "14 Nuclear Stations of the Cross" service during their sacred peace walk to the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Brian Terrell with the Nevada Desert Experience confers with Nye County Sheriff's Officer John Powell as they prepare for the sacred peace walk to the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Donna Eyestone of Alameda, Calif., drums and chants at the entrance of the Nevada National Security Site as part of the Nevada Desert Experience sacred peace walk on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Road signs are in place as members of the Nevada Desert Experience continue their sacred peace walk to the entry of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Mercury. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
