Annual peace walk completes pilgrimage — PHOTOS
Starting on Palm Sunday, walkers gathered at the Atomic Museum and walked to the Nevada National Security Site . About 30 marchers took part on the final day, Good Friday.
Nevada Desert Experience Sacred Peace Walk marchers have finished their annual prayers for peace and trek from Las Vegas to the Nevada National Security Test Site.
Some tough winter conditions greeted marchers during the week. About 30 marchers took part on the final day, Good Friday.
Starting on Palm Sunday, walkers gathered at the Atomic Museum and walked to the NNSS in-town facilities.
“Passing through the Strip with flags and signs, folks handed out literature and talked about nuclear weapons to anyone curious along the way,” marcher Theo Kayser wrote on his blog.
Good Friday morning, marchers drove to see Yucca Mountain “where the U.S. government has long schemed to store nuclear waste before returning to the test site for an anti-war Stations of the Cross led by the Las Vegas Catholic Worker,” stated the blog.
Marchers made their way to the Test Site and set up camp across the highway at “Peace Camp ” where over the years, thousands of anti-nuclear protesters have camped.
Walkers held signs outside of Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs during shift changes for a couple of hours before a couple of peace walkers chose to block the driveway and get arrested. They were taken into the Las Vegas jail before being cited and released.
Johnny Bob of the Western Shoshone led a procession to the gate of the test site where a handful of peace walkers trespassed onto the site and were cited and given court dates by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.