Annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser returns to PVHS

A popular tradition returns to Pahrump Valley High School on Saturday, July 31, as the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The annual Pahrump Valley High School Football team fundraiser returns Saturday, July 31, at 6 p.m. Along with the dinner, a bake auction is also scheduled to take place where those who are interested can bring their favorite dessert to be auctioned off.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s football team.

For a mere $5, attendees can enjoy dinner and chat with members and coaches of the 2021 team.

Along with the dinner, a bake auction is also planned, where sweet, tasty treats will be auctioned off to the most generous bidders.

Those who plan to attend the event are encouraged to bring their own favorite desserts, cakes or other creations, which will be part of the auction.

Last year, the fundraiser was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, back in 2019, the event attracted more than 400 people and raised an astonishing $10,000, which offset the need for additional team fundraisers for the year.

At the time, head coach Joe Clayton said he was overwhelmed by the haul.

“You can’t run a football program without the financial support,” he said. “And in one evening, to fund your entire football program is pretty awesome. Unheard of, actually.”

Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes