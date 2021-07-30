95°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser returns to PVHS

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2021 - 9:13 am
 
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The annual Pahrump Valley High School Football team fundraise ...
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The annual Pahrump Valley High School Football team fundraiser returns Saturday, July 31, at 6 p.m. Along with the dinner, a bake auction is also scheduled to take place where those who are interested can bring their favorite dessert to be auctioned off.

A popular tradition returns to Pahrump Valley High School on Saturday, July 31, as the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s football team.

For a mere $5, attendees can enjoy dinner and chat with members and coaches of the 2021 team.

Along with the dinner, a bake auction is also planned, where sweet, tasty treats will be auctioned off to the most generous bidders.

Those who plan to attend the event are encouraged to bring their own favorite desserts, cakes or other creations, which will be part of the auction.

Last year, the fundraiser was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, back in 2019, the event attracted more than 400 people and raised an astonishing $10,000, which offset the need for additional team fundraisers for the year.

At the time, head coach Joe Clayton said he was overwhelmed by the haul.

“You can’t run a football program without the financial support,” he said. “And in one evening, to fund your entire football program is pretty awesome. Unheard of, actually.”

Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A veritable convoy of NDOT street cleaners head east on High ...
Nye County Public Works mitigating town’s storm debris
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In reference to Sunday and Monday’s severe weather in Pahrump, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl said he’s never witnessed such a rain and wind event throughout the valley.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns in early August
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows a broken culvert ...
Storms prompt state of emergency in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday and Monday, July 25 and 26, two back-to-back storms blew through the Pahrump Valley, bringing hurricane-force winds and flash flooding that left a path of destruction in their wake and now, Nye County is striving to clean up the mess left behind, a process that will not only take enormous time and effort but will come with a fairly large price tag as well.

Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County bo ...
Small plane crashes, burns on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A small plane crashed and caught fire on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas early Wednesday, forcing the closure of the highway for several hours.

NCSO: Nivarado Ramirez-Monge
NCSO captures man wanted for first degree murder
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of two in Oregon was captured by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center consists of two buildings located ...
Pahrump Medical Center valued at $1.8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following a June 2 vote by the Nye County Commission to pursue the potential sale of the county-owned Pahrump Medical Center, an agenda item regarding the fair market value appraisal for that facility went before the board on Tuesday, July 20. That appraisal, conducted by Fidelity Appraisals, came in at $1.8 million and a public hearing was necessary in order for the county to move forward with the possibility of a sale.