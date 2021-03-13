42°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Annual wellness visits slow, but are still vital for health

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 12, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Some people have delayed an annual trip to the doctor’s office to stay on top of their health maintenance during the pandemic.

But the need for that annual appointment is still an important task.

“It’s still important for people to come in for their well checks and stay on top of their health maintenance as we call it—do their yearly labs and cancer screening,” said Dr. Ryan McComb at Southwest Medical.

McComb said it’s still safe to come into the office as long as people follow general recommended guidelines, including wearing a mask and not coming in if you’re sick.

There has been a slowdown of people coming into the office.

“I think last year a lot of people wanted to hold off until the COVID-19 thing was over, but we’re doing our best to reach out to people, getting them to come in,” McComb said.

What’s included in a screening?

Depending on age and the health of a person coming in for an annual check, different types of checks may be considered.

“They’re generally based on age and gender, and there’s some adjustment for what medical conditions they may already have or family history of certain illnesses,” McComb said.

A little extra time is usually taken with an annual visit.

“We like to take a little bit more time than usual—typically half an hour or more if we have the time to spend with the patients talking about as much stuff as we can—because there is a lot to talk about,” McComb said.

Many of these annual checks could include cancer screening for women and men.

“Younger women get screening for cervical cancer,” McComb said. “They do that up to the age of 65, so it’s not just for young women.”

Other cancers screened for include breast cancer and colon cancer.

McComb said, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most cancer killer.”

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women, and the number three most deadly type of cancer.

“Around the age of 50 is when we start screening for these types of cancer—breast cancer and colon cancer,” McComb said.

McComb said they start screening for diabetes when people turn 35.

McComb stressed that people should come in for an annual visit.

“I think the main message is it’s easy to get caught up with sort of problem-based medicine,” McComb said. “You come in with an issue, and you want to get it fixed or you need one thing or another. But sometimes, you have to remember that even when everything is all good, there’s still maintenance and testing to be done to maintain your health and make sure everything is okay

Call the Pahrump Healthcare Center at 775-727-6400 for an appointment

The office is at 2210 Calvada Blvd. in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper writes a speeding ticket along I-15 south of Las Vegas in a 200 ...
Bill would ban traffic ticket quotas in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There would be no more need for police officers in Nevada to meet any end-of-the-month traffic ticket quota under a bill up for debate in the state Legislature on Thursday.

(Getty Images)
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Senate Bill 153 would put Nevada on a path to observe either daylight saving time or standard time year round, avoiding the “archaic” semiannual clock switching.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Following last weekend's efforts, volunteers of "Clean up Pahru ...
Volunteers have vowed to ‘Clean up Pahrump’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After arriving in Pahrump from the Northeast, several years back, local resident Faith Muello noticed something along the roadways and the desert which became a source of annoyance to her.

Getty Images Public shooting ranges are popular destinations for firearms enthusiasts and with ...
Another step forward for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has taken another step forward in pursuit of a public shooting range, with commissioners granting formal approval to the project during a meeting held earlier this month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump government offices, many of w ...
Nye County government offices to reopen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It has been more than 12 months since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Nevada and over the last year, shutdowns, cancellations and postponements had become something of the standard in the state. Now, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to subside somewhat, life is starting to slowly inch its way back toward normality and as part of this return to business as usual, Nye County government offices are finally set to reopen to the public.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Pete Giordano, founder of the Pahrump chapter of GriefShare, pa ...
Pahrump GriefShare continues to heal the wounds of loss
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a person loses someone they love, a spouse, a sibling, a mother, father or friend, it can plunge them into the depths of grief. Life can very suddenly turn from a wonderful, joyous thing into something dark and distressing, leaving a person with a sense of suffering so acute that a return to normal life can seem impossible.

Getty Images The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with dis ...
FCC approves program for broadband assistance
Staff Report

The FCC voted Feb. 25 to formally adopt a report and order that establishes the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and ...
Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award
Staff Report

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.