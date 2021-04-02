59°F
News

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Pahrump man in fraud case

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 1, 2021 - 7:41 pm
 
Allah Lindsay
A Pahrump man was taken into custody on a charge of alleged insurance fraud according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Allah Lindsay, 46, according to a sheriff’s office news release, issued by Lt. Adam Tippetts, who said Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by an investigator from Progressive Insurance Company.

“The investigator contacted an anonymous source who provided information regarding a stolen vehicle claim which had been paid by the insurance company,” Tippetts said. “Deputies spoke to the anonymous source and learned that the man identified as Allah Lindsay, 46, of Pahrump, reported a BMW motorcycle stolen, but he in fact was in possession of the motorcycle.”

Tippetts went on to say the source explained that Lindsay allegedly reported the motorcycle was stolen for the purpose of insurance fraud.

“Deputies confirmed that Lindsay reported the motorcycle stolen in September 2019 to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” Tippetts noted. “On March 22, Nye County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Lindsay’s residence, but he was not home during the execution of the search warrant.”

Tippetts said deputies subsequently found two motorcycles in the garage, where one of the bikes was confirmed to be the BMW that has been reported stolen.

As a result, two days later, Lindsay was eventually located at a residence and arrested by deputies for alleged insurance fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After holding its annual budget workshop an hour before its March 29 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that, in the words of town secretary Carrie Radomski, “mirrors” the 2021 budget.

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Houston-based company is working to expand on the Silver State’s footprint in lithium extraction.

Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation this week will begin sending out Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program notifications to selected, regular unemployment insurance claimants regarding job search and training opportunities. The RESEA program is a federally funded program that must be reinstated March 29.

By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has brought a sense of hope after a full year living through the pandemic. But are the feelings of boredom, loneliness, fear, and anxiety truly gone?

By Tony Garcia Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The FDA urges all not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water until more information is known about whether it is linked to multiple cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.