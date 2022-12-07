34°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Application period opens for ARPA Small Business Grants

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 7, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the Nye County American Rescue Plan Act policy ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the Nye County American Rescue Plan Act policy is this breakdown detailing just how the county plans to spend the $9 million it was allocated through that federal act.

Last October, Nye County commissioners approved a policy to guide how the county will utilize $9 million that was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and it is now officially ready to start accepting applications.

Small businesses that may need a little help bouncing back from the pandemic and organizations focused on providing assistance to the community both have the opportunity to take advantage of the county’s newest COVID-related grant programs.

“Nye County is now accepting applications for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Small Business Grant Program,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said in an email on Monday. “For fiscal year 2023 (ending June 30, 2023), Nye County has allocated $2,000,000 in ARPA funds to assist local small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The ARPA Small Business Grant Program is open to all independently owned and operated small businesses and nonprofit organizations with fewer than 30 employees.

“The Small Business Grant Program grants funds to small businesses that attest they had financial losses incurred due to COVID. The program will provide assistance to applicants with various business expenses,” information on the county’s website states. “This can include but is not limited to rent, utilities, inventory [with some exclusions], payroll, PPE (personal protective equipment) and licensing fees.”

The most important thing for applicants to note is that this grant program is reimbursement-based. Rather than awarding funds to an applicant and later collecting documentation to prove how the funds were spent, the county is requiring applicants provide proof of their expenses beforehand.

Applicants must provide the business name, address and point of contact, as well as the business owners’ identification. If the business is incorporated, a copy of the partnership agreement or articles of organization will be needed, along with business W-9 or similar documentation providing employer identification number, tax identification number or Social Security number. All applicants must provide their Nevada state business license number and if the applicant’s business is in Pahrump, a town of Pahrump business license is required. Last year’s tax return and payroll records to validate employee count are also necessary.

As detailed on the county’s website, all grant funds must be used for costs incurred starting Jan. 1, 2022. The deadline to submit an application for the grant program is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Applications can be found online at www.NyeCountyNV.gov

The county has also created the ARPA Public Health Assistance Grant Program, which offers grant funding to entities that work toward bettering their communities in various ways.

This program is specific to funding for activities such mental health initiatives and public homeless assistance, as well as for providing affordable housing grants. With the need so obvious and the resources so few and far between, Nye County has decided to include programs that support increasing child care options in Tonopah in the Public Health Assistance Grant Program, too.

Organizations interested in applying for the Public Health Assistance Grant Program must contact the Nye County Grants Administrator directly at GrantsAdministrator@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office Responders were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it ...
Crews save burro trapped in Rhyolite mine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it turned around in order to verify that it was in good condition, other than being hungry and dehydrated.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Part of the hunting experience is getting up before the sun ...
Sportsman’s Quest: Marines and a holiday hunt
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty.

Nye County Detention Center Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump is accused of kidnapping and trying to ...
Fugitive who fled after woman’s attack found hiding in travel trailer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump,who fled from authorities following the kidnapping and brutal attack of a Pahrump woman last week has been taken into custody by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and assisting agencies.

iStock/State regulators on Tuesday tried to levy a hefty fine on a Southern Nevada marijuana di ...
2 cannabis lounges OK’d for Nye
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

KV Group LLV and GGCPA SE Inc. both plan to launch local lounges, where adults will be allowed to smoke, vape and consume cannabis products onsite.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget will ...
Nascar tickets up for grabs at Bowl-A-Thon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center will be taken over by supporters of America’s heroes during the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon and event organizer Denise Flanagan is excited to announce the addition of an extraordinarily generous donation to the cause.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Students participate in firearms training Tuesday, Ja ...
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the site is expected to be revived under new ownership.