Area veterans treated to free lunch

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The DAV Chapter #15's annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ attracted a crowd of hungry attendees. Volunteers can be seen helping to serve from the buffet line.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A loaded plate is made complete with a squirt of mustard at the Veterans Appreciation BBQ.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Appreciation BBQ was held inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center this year, providing a cool and comfortable environment for attendees.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Appreciation BBQ included a raffle that was comprised of all sorts of interesting and useful items.

The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was the new venue for the annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ this year and the site was certainly bustling the afternoon of the event. Hundreds of area residents, both veterans and civilians alike, had gathered for the occasion and judging by the looks of relaxation and satiation, it was undoubtedly one filled with enjoyment.

Hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, the Veterans Appreciation BBQ took place Saturday, June 4 with a free barbecue luncheon for former military service members, their family and caregivers. For all non-veterans, lunch came with a modest cost, the funds from which go right back into the DAV’s coffers for use in the local community.

Friendly volunteers lined the buffet tables to assist with serving the meal and others were busy selling raffle tickets for both the 50/50 raffle and the variety of prizes that had been donated for the event. When the Pahrump Valley Times arrived around 11:30 a.m., DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan had just begun a round of raffle giveaways and there were exclamations of delight from those who scored a prize. Music provided additional entertainment and attendees were able to bask in the atmosphere of comfortable camaraderie.

The Veterans Appreciation BBQ is, first and foremost, an event intended to honor, recognize and give back to those who served their country.

Whether in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard, the men and women who enlisted have protected their fellow Americans and the freedom all enjoy. For the DAV, the mission is to do whatever possible to show that the sacrifices made by the country’s veterans have not been in vain and to support one another in obtaining the benefits they rightfully deserve.

“At DAV Chapter #15 – Pahrump, NV, we are dedicated to ensuring veterans and their families can access a full range of benefits available to them; to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with dignity and respect,” the local chapter’s website states.

One of the local DAV’s most impactful programs provides claims assistance to those who need help navigating the sometimes complicated world of benefits. “Claims help is the virtual lifesaver for many veterans seeking assistance with filing their VA claims,” the website states. “Our chapter has chapter service officers ready to assist veterans with their VA claims, removing the confusion of identifying what you are eligible for and how to file for it.”

The DAV Chapter #15’s chapter service officers include Bob Hammond, Stephen Pitman IV and Cathy Girard. Anyone interested in receiving claims help should call 775-537-5146 to set up an appointment.

The DAV is a nationwide, nonprofit organization that is open to any honorably discharged veteran who served in the armed forces during a period of war or under conditions simulating war and who was wounded, disabled or left with a long-term illness as a result of their military service.

The DAV also offers an auxiliary unit that is open to family and extended family members of veterans, regardless of whether that veteran was injured or died in military service. It is also open to the family and extended family members of active duty service personnel and DAV members themselves. There is even a Junior Membership option for children 17 years and younger.

DAV Chapter #15’s meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. The gathering begins at 5 p.m. for a light meal and the meeting itself commences at 5:30 p.m.

“Our chapter generally meets monthly to network and discuss issues of importance to veterans and our chapter. Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities,” the website details.

Meetings are held at the Pahrump Town Annex, 270 N. Highway 160 adjacent to the Pahrump Community Pool and anyone interested in joining or learning more about the organization is encouraged to attend.

More information can also be found at www.DAV15Pahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com