Art exhibit opens in Pahrump

Join the Pahrump Arts Council for refreshments from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at a meet and welcome for local artists featuring their “Simulate the Masters” works on exhibit in the Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library, organizers announced.

Exhibiting artists, the Arts Council said in an announcement, are:

Mely Aselin—“Mona Lisa” and “The Lou’ve”

Judy Brady—“The Beginning”

Bruce Horvath—“Picasso-ish” and “Pollock-ish”

Esperansa M. Luna-Melton—“Spirit Dog,” “Pahrump Desert Skies,” “Heidi,” “Moonstruck,” “Blue Lotus,” “Pink Waterlily,” and “Home Treasures”

Lloyd Martin—“Salvador Dali” and “Van Gogh”

Jo Sterley—“Mediterranean View from Terrance,” “Floral Arrangement by Jo,” and “Tuscany Home”

Nancy Stillwell—“A Bit of Jackson Pollock” and “Fancy Lady”

Judy Valine — “Moses Temptation”

Geneil White — “Essence of Escher” and “Black like Goya”

Larky White III—“Mortal Kombat” (in Drew Struzon’s style).

The group exhibit will be featured in the Readers Nook through Oct. 17. The Pahrump Community Library is at 701 East St.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the library’s website. The library is closed Sundays.