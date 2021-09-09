78°F
Artesian Cellars celebrates one-year anniversary

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 9, 2021 - 3:07 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Artesian Cellars Friday, wine tasting area
A Pahrump winery is celebrating its first-year anniversary this weekend.

Artesian Cellars, owned by Nevada businessman and Pahrump resident Tim Burke, is inviting the community to celebrate its first year in business.

“We’re celebrating our 1st Year Anniversary with you, the customers that have helped us make this year successful. Join us for wine, food, music and lots of fun!” Artesian Cellars said on its Facebook page.

The ribbon cutting is set to occur at Artesian Cellars’ Pahrump tasting room at 1731 S. Highway 160 on Friday at 4 p.m., the celebration will carry on until 9 p.m.

Patrons are also invited to stop by on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at the tasting room for the introduction of Artesian Cellars’ commemorative bottles created in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Burke said there are only 120 bottles available.

On Sunday, Artesian Cellars will continue its celebration with music on the back patio, along with food and wine.

For those planning to attend, Artesian Cellars says it follows all COVID-19 mandates on its website.

For more information, call 702-600-7144.

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

