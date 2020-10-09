71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

As recall effort nears halfway point, more volunteers needed

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Battle Born Patriots is approaching the halfway point in its effort to push through a successful recall of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nye County Lead Dee Mounts is putting out a call for volunteers to help with the cause.

Established in late August following the failed attempt by Fight For Nevada, Battle Born Patriots filed their notice of intent to recall on Sept. 3 and over the past five weeks, the political action committee has been striving to gather as many signatures of voters who participated in the 2018 gubernatorial election as possible.

The group has quite a challenge to meet, as a successful recall of gov. Sisolak will require nearly 244,000 qualified signatures of Nevada voters. That why recruiting a robust volunteer force to collect those signatures is so imperative; volunteers are the very backbone of Battle Born Patriots and without their assistance, the effort simply cannot succeed.

Mounts has been steadily growing the number of locations at which the group’s petition is available and now, with so many options open to them, she says what Battle Born Patriots really needs is additional volunteers.

“Battle Born Patriots has more locations to set up petition signing but not enough volunteers to man them,” Mounts told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We need more people to step up and help!”

Anyone interested in lending a hand can sign up as a volunteer by emailing BBPNyeLead@gmail.com or visiting the political action committee’s website at www.TakingNevadaBack.com where volunteer forms can be located.

As for the effort as it stands today, Mounts has a variety of locations at which area voters can sign the petition to recall.

In Pahrump, these locations include:

The Recall Tent, 1201 S. Highway 160 on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

The Trump RV at the VFW Swap Meet, 4651 Homestead Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 7 to 11 a.m.

The Recall Tent at Highway 372 and Red Rock Drive on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Recall Tent at 4760 Pahrump Valley Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Recall Tent on Bolling Road across from Tractor Supply on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon

D… Is for Dog Grooming, Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ultimate Discount Health, 150 Highway 160 #C2 in the Albertsons Shopping Plaza, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be recall petition signature collectors at early voting in Pahrump on Oct. 17, which takes place at the Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mounts has secured a Tonopah location for petition signing as well:

Sagebrush Dreams Florist, 475 St. Patrick Avenue off Main Street, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mounts is hopeful that volunteers will come forward and help boost the last fews days of signature gathering before the group reaches the halfway mark of its effort, which is just over one week away.

“Sunday, Oct. 18 will be the last day to get signatures for the first half of the recall effort,” Mounts explained. “We’re at the halfway point. I’ll be getting all petitions notarized, copied and driving to Tonopah to turn them in to the Nye County Clerk.”

Mounts said once that process is complete, Battle Born Patriots will be entering the second half of the recall effort, at which time additional petition signing locations will be announced.

“We’ll then resume collecting signatures for the second half of the recall effort on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and go until the deadline on Thursday, Dec. 3,” she stated.

For more information visit www.TakingNevadaBack.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County still have millions in CARES Act funding to disp ...
Millions in CARES funding still available to Nye County communities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this year, Nye County was allocated more than $8.4 million in federal CARES Act dollars and with more than $7 million left to spend by the end of the year, county officials are urging the public to apply for the opportunity to receive a portion of that funding.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Veterans Banner Program honors former militar ...
Nye County Veterans Banner Program now accepting applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The brave and selfless men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces hold a special place of reverence in the hearts of the civilians of Nye, where the communities that make up the county are notable for their ceaseless support of the local veteran population.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times If the numbers and percentage of positive c ...
Inyo County moves into Orange Tier for restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Brown family, who owns China Ranch, reth ...
Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

Getty Images The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient ...
New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

Getty Images P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to fre ...
Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

Katie Coleman-Nevada Rural Housing Authority The Nevada Rural Housing Authority recently receiv ...
Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

Getty Images To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use any ...
Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling
Staff Report

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

Getty Images Scammers are targeting job seekers in Nevada, according to a recent press release ...
Job seekers warned about wide variety of scammers
Staff Report

As many Nevadans pursue new job opportunities during the pandemic, scams related to job seekers are on the rise. These scams can take many forms. In addition to traditional methods such as flyers, posters and advertisements, scams targeting job seekers can originate from multiple platforms, including fake websites, unsolicited emails, social media, messaging services, robocalls, Craigslist and pop-up advertisements.