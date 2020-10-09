As recall effort nears halfway point, more volunteers needed

Battle Born Patriots is approaching the halfway point in its effort to push through a successful recall of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nye County Lead Dee Mounts is putting out a call for volunteers to help with the cause.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers with Battle Born Patriots have been out all over town trying to collect as many signatures as possible to support the group's effort to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Only the signatures of Nevada voters who participated in the 2018 election count toward the recall effort.

Battle Born Patriots is approaching the halfway point in its effort to push through a successful recall of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nye County Lead Dee Mounts is putting out a call for volunteers to help with the cause.

Established in late August following the failed attempt by Fight For Nevada, Battle Born Patriots filed their notice of intent to recall on Sept. 3 and over the past five weeks, the political action committee has been striving to gather as many signatures of voters who participated in the 2018 gubernatorial election as possible.

The group has quite a challenge to meet, as a successful recall of gov. Sisolak will require nearly 244,000 qualified signatures of Nevada voters. That why recruiting a robust volunteer force to collect those signatures is so imperative; volunteers are the very backbone of Battle Born Patriots and without their assistance, the effort simply cannot succeed.

Mounts has been steadily growing the number of locations at which the group’s petition is available and now, with so many options open to them, she says what Battle Born Patriots really needs is additional volunteers.

“Battle Born Patriots has more locations to set up petition signing but not enough volunteers to man them,” Mounts told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We need more people to step up and help!”

Anyone interested in lending a hand can sign up as a volunteer by emailing BBPNyeLead@gmail.com or visiting the political action committee’s website at www.TakingNevadaBack.com where volunteer forms can be located.

As for the effort as it stands today, Mounts has a variety of locations at which area voters can sign the petition to recall.

In Pahrump, these locations include:

■ The Recall Tent, 1201 S. Highway 160 on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

■ The Trump RV at the VFW Swap Meet, 4651 Homestead Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 7 to 11 a.m.

■ The Recall Tent at Highway 372 and Red Rock Drive on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■ The Recall Tent at 4760 Pahrump Valley Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ The Recall Tent on Bolling Road across from Tractor Supply on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon

■ D… Is for Dog Grooming, Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Ultimate Discount Health, 150 Highway 160 #C2 in the Albertsons Shopping Plaza, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be recall petition signature collectors at early voting in Pahrump on Oct. 17, which takes place at the Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mounts has secured a Tonopah location for petition signing as well:

■ Sagebrush Dreams Florist, 475 St. Patrick Avenue off Main Street, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mounts is hopeful that volunteers will come forward and help boost the last fews days of signature gathering before the group reaches the halfway mark of its effort, which is just over one week away.

“Sunday, Oct. 18 will be the last day to get signatures for the first half of the recall effort,” Mounts explained. “We’re at the halfway point. I’ll be getting all petitions notarized, copied and driving to Tonopah to turn them in to the Nye County Clerk.”

Mounts said once that process is complete, Battle Born Patriots will be entering the second half of the recall effort, at which time additional petition signing locations will be announced.

“We’ll then resume collecting signatures for the second half of the recall effort on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and go until the deadline on Thursday, Dec. 3,” she stated.

For more information visit www.TakingNevadaBack.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com