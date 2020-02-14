39°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Assessment of rural health care issues planned

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 13, 2020 - 4:10 pm
 

The Northern Nye County Hospital District plans to review the final community health improvement plan (or CHIP), a long-term, systematic effort to address health care problems based on the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process, officials said.

Although the hospital district’s February agenda hasn’t been scheduled, officials said they hope to review the CHIP next month. Interested parties from throughout northern Nye County are invited to attend, officials said.

The Community Health Needs Assessment completed in May 2019 identified key health needs and issues. It identified a number of priorities including emergency care, public education, behavioral health, substance abuse, cardiovascular health, dental and vision among others.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment last May revealed real-time information related to the status of our health care in northern Nye County,” said Karmin Greber, chair of the Northern Nye County Hospital District. “Because of the wealth of community input, it has had a two-fold purpose: first, to objectively reveal the actual gaps which our friends and neighbors face on a daily basis; and second, to serve as a guide when planning how best to use the hospital campus.”

A Community Health Improvement Plan is a separate process and is typically updated every three to five years.

After completing the needs assessment, the hospital district and Impact Evaluation &Assessment Services, a firm hired by the district, began working on a community health improvement plan.

During the process, a representative from Impact Evaluation and Assessment Services recruited participants by emailing, telephoning and texting, and distributing a flyer. After recruiting volunteers, Evaluation &Assessment Services and Northern Nye County Hospital District held a series of workshops in which participants reviewed data from the Comprehensive Health Needs Assessment and discussed possible solutions.

Officials said Impact Evaluation will make recommendations to the district following the review.

“The only party involved in reviewing the data is Impact Evaluation; they will make their recommendations to the District, and from there it will be on the individuals who have taken on action items to move on them, and if they wish, are always able to request time during the District’s regular meetings to propose initiatives. The District itself has expressed interest in undertaking some specific initiatives, which may be discussed at future regular meetings,” said Margo Teague, a consultant from Impact Evaluation &Assessment Services that the Northern Nye County Hospital District hired to conduct the Comprehensive Health Needs Assessment, and Community Health Improvement Plan.

Those who would like to participate in action groups for any specific health-related needs during the review meeting, should contact Tiffany Grigory, administrative secretary for Northern Nye County Hospital District at nnchd.as@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Four suspects were arraigned in Pahrump Justice Court on Thu ...
4 arraigned in multiple child sex crimes, bestiality case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors were formally arraigned this week before Pahrump Justice Court Judge Lisa Chamlee.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers help to clean up the area at Co ...
Beatty park getting ready to play ball again
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There was a time when Beatty was an avid ball playing town. Local businesses sponsored adult softball teams that competed with each other and teams from other communities, and, at one time, Beatty had as many as nine Little League baseball teams.

Golden Casino Group The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Installation Gala and Communi ...
Nye County Republican Central Committee hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee will be hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade on Sunday, Feb. 23. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. that morning with the march to start at Highway 160 and Crawford Way and make its way to the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Ave. Following the parade the event will continue at the Pahrump Nugget with local Republican candidates for office scheduled to speak and a special performance by the Nevada Silver Tappers. Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski said he is very excited about the Trump/Pence 2020 Parade and is anticipating a great turnout. For information on being an entrant in the parade contact Stacie Hiebert at 775-225-3995

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to r ...
Fire destroys passenger van on Pahrump’s far north end
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Large plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews managed to save a structure after a vehicle fire, which occurred at a residence on the far north end of town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Beaming with excitement, fifth-grader Caden Ayala of Manse E ...
Pahrump’s super spellers display their smarts
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Floyd Elementary School Library was a scene of utter excitement and incredible pride as the best spellers from each of the valley’s four elementary schools stepped into the spotlight to showcase their skills during the Pahrump Valley 2020 Spelling Bee.

File photo A screenshot of the front page of the Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition. The e-edi ...
Pahrump Valley Times E-edition goes live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times’ E-edition, launched in early 2020, coalesces the traditional printed newspaper and the 21st century digital world and increases the ease of reading for subscribers and, currently, others browsing the publication’s website using a PC, Mac or mobile device.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: Kick the can
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Not much of a surprise on the vote for learning more about our aquifer. It seems that this board of county commissioners are more interested in not offending a special interest group than voting for facts. It appears that, like so many boards before, when it comes to water issues, this current board will follow those past boards and punt on this issue.

Gambers play blackjack at SLS Las Vegas on Thursday, May, 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Was 2019 a good year for Nevada casinos? The numbers tell the tale
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sportsbook executives said Nevada wagering would grow after betting became legal nationwide — they were right. What other nuggets do latest gaming stats provide?