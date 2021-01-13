64°F
News

Attorneys general ask FDA to study fight against opioids

Staff Report
January 12, 2021 - 5:17 pm
 
Getty Images From 2010 to 2018, the rate per 100,000 of the opioid-related deaths decreased 24% (16.22, down to 12.2) for Nevada residents.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Monday joined a broad coalition of 48 attorneys general urging federal regulators to examine recent progress in their fight against opioid abuse.

The coalition specifically seeks a progress report regarding recent steps taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to combat the opioid crisis, given the new authorities Congress granted the agency in 2018.

In their letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the attorneys general explain how the requested information will help reduce prescription opioid abuse and accidental deaths.

“We have all witnessed the devastation that the opioid epidemic has wrought on states in terms of lives lost and the costs it has imposed on our health care system and the broader economy,” Ford said. “As the chief legal officers of our states, we are committed to combating this epidemic and protecting patients suffering from chronic pain or addiction, who are among the most vulnerable consumers in our society.

“I would like every Nevadan to know that my office is using every tool at its disposal to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable, and we remain in ongoing litigation.”

The coalition’s letter seeks clarification of how the FDA is using and plans to use powers granted under the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act. Those provisions include safer opioid packaging and disposal features, research and issuance of new regulations on non-addictive alternatives to opioids and guidelines for opioid prescribing.

The attorneys general say they believe the FDA plays a critical role in ensuring both the safety and efficacy of opioids and encouraging non-addictive, non-opioid alternatives for treating pain.

In a surveillance by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Analytics, data shows a decrease in the number of opioid-related overdose deaths. From 2010 to 2018, the rate per 100,000 of the opioid-related overdose deaths decreased 24% (16.22, down to 12.2) for Nevada residents.

In addition to Nevada, the coalition includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Terry Svejda
Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada
Staff Report

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail fo ...
Many will get economic impact payments via card
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.