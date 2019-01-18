Auditions for “Snow White” opening soon

Auditions for ‘Snow White”
Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theater’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be at 1 p.m., Jan. 21 at the PVHS auditorium. Students K-12 are invited to try out.
Rehearsals will be Tuesday-Friday from 3:30 p.m. to early evening. Assistant directors will be chosen to help with the production.
Two performances will be held: at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 in the high school. Tickets will be sold at the door, $3 per student, $5 for adults, and $20 per family. For more information, call the Pahrump Arts Council office, 775-505-1362.