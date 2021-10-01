Avery Sampson’s 2nd Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids effort underway in Pahrump

Last year, with the Christmas season approaching after many hard months of pandemic chaos, local youngster Avery Sampson found herself with a burning desire to do something special to help other kids in her community to have a wonderful holiday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2020 shows Avery Sampson delivering bikes to a local family as part of her inaugural Christmas Bikes for Kids effort. She is undertaking the same fundraiser this year with the goal of purchasing at least 100 bikes for local youth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson, who won the title of Cinderella Mini Miss this year, stands with 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt, who was one of many to make a donation to Sampson's Christmas Bikes for Kids fundraiser in 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those wishing to make a donation to Avery Sampson's 2nd Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids fundraiser can do so through this Venmo QR code.

Never having embarked on such an endeavor before, she started out modestly by raising funds so that she could purchase bicycles to give away to her fellow youth, and she set her goal at just 15 bikes. By the time that Christmas had rolled around, however, word of her effort had spread far and wide and she was able to surpass that goal by quite a wide margin, with a total of 54 bikes presented to children all around the valley, along with a few skateboards and scooters and dozens of toys. What had started out as a simple idea had turned out to be a hugely successful venture and with last year’s accomplishments under her belt, she is all ready to strike out on her second annual Christmas Bikes for Kids fundraiser, this year with a much bigger goal.

“Last year was so amazing and it left me with so many happy memories of the kids I was able to help,” Sampson, who is just nine years old, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This year I have set a goal of 100-plus bikes and really want to help as many families as I can.”

Her father, Scott Sampson, was obviously delighted by his daughter’s display of generous spirit in 2020 and he is very enthusiastic about her wish to continue the effort, not just this year but for many years to come. Seeking out partnerships to help make the Christmas Bikes for Kids effort even more incredibly successful than it was last year, he landed on one local organization that seemed a perfect fit, the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley.

“This year we are working with the Pahrump Kiwanis Club and would also like to help some local charities. We are also looking into donating bikes to foster families, so the children they take in will have bikes to ride,” Scott explained. “As a parent, I couldn’t be more proud of Avery than I already am. She really is an amazing little girl. This year we are again taking donations on GoFundMe and will also be taking donations of cash and new bicycles if there are people who would prefer to donate that way.”

Scott noted that the two are currently working on a plan to create a way for families to sign up to receive a bike this year and ensure that the gifts are making their way into the hands of kids who truly need them.

Those who want to make a cash donation to the cause can do so through Avery’s GoFundMe page by searching for “Avery’s 2nd annual Christmas Bikes for Kids fundraiser” or by sending a check to the Pahrump Kiwanis Club, which is tax deductible. Checks should be made out to the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley with “Avery’s Bike Fundraiser” in the memo line.

Additionally, the Sampsons have set up a Venmo account to which donations can also be made, the QR code, which is included with this article. All Venmo donations should also contain the note “Bikes for Kids”.

For more information contact the Sampsons at ScottAvery2012@gmail.com

