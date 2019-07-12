Back to School Health Fair set for new location in Pahrump

It may seem as if the summer vacation for Nye County students has only just begun but, with just one month left until children head back to their academic pursuits, it is already time for parents to begin readying their students for the return to school.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo of the 2018 Back to School Health Fair shows volunteers with armfuls of backpacks, assisting the children in selecting just the right one for them.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pathways Innovative Education building is the new location for the Back to School Health Fair.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dancing in the shower of spray from the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service fire truck was a highlight of the morning for many children attending the 2018 Back to School Health Fair. This year's event is set for July 20.

As such, one of the largest student preparation events of the year is right around the corner with the Back to School Health Fair scheduled for Saturday, July 20.

There have been some changes made to this well-known annual event that parents should keep in mind, most notably the change in location.

For many years the Back to School Health Fair was an endeavor led by Desert View Hospital and held at the hospital campus but this year will be different. While Desert View Hospital will be participating as a vendor at the health fair, the hospital is not sponsoring or organizing the event and it will not take place on the Desert View Hospital grounds.

Instead, the NyE Communities Coalition, Nye County School District and Immunize Nevada have teamed up to bring the Back to School Health Fair to the Pahrump Valley. The new location selected is the Pathways Innovative Education building, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive, adjacent to the Pahrump Valley High School and Great Basin College campuses.

The event is set to start at 8 a.m. and will run until 11 a.m.

”All those involved in organizing this year’s event are encouraging parents to head out and take advantage of all of the valuable, free of charge services that will be available,” Back to School Health Fair event chair Devon Couch stated.

“Readying students for school is key in ensuring their educational success and this event will not only make certain they are physically prepared but that they also have some of the school supplies they need to take on the next year of school.”

There will be a variety of health screenings, including dental and vision. For those students looking forward to taking on athletic challenges in addition to educational ones, there will also be free sports physicals provided.

Immunizations for those who do not have health insurance as well as for those who receive Medicaid will also be administered. Parents are asked to bring their Medicaid card if they have one. Private insurance will not be accepted for the vaccines.

On top of the medical services, there will be an abundant amount of vendors taking part in the health fair, all of whom will serve as stations at which students can pick up various school supplies. Backpacks to hold all of those items collected will also be given away free of charge, although parents are reminded that these are only available while supplies last.

School registration and bus transportation information will be made available, as well as registration for before and after school SAFE programs.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will also be offering free child identity kits and on the fun side of things, the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service plans to have a water truck on site to spray down the attendees.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club will take part once again as well, with members of that organization set to grill hot dogs to feed to hungry crowds.

A parent or legal guardian is required to accompany students for sports physicals and screenings and students must be present in order to receive school supplies.

The 2019-2020 school year for Nye County schools begins Aug. 12.

