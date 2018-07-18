Back to School Health Fair set for the community

Nye County students may be enjoying their summer vacation but the start of the 2018-2019 school term is not far off and their parents will undoubtedly be turning their attention to preparations for the upcoming academic year.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Several local kids are pictured delighting in the spray while crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services provided a cool-down at a past Back to School Health Fair.

At a previous Desert View Hospital sponsored Back to School Health Fair, Nevada Eye and Ear participated by giving eye exams to area students. Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Parents and children often begin lining up for the annual Back to School Health Fair in advance of the start time, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. this Saturday. An average of 1,000 residents attend the event each year.

One of the most popular ways to help ensure students are both physically and materially ready for the challenge is to attend the annual Desert View Hospital Back to School Health Fair, which is set to take place July 21. From health checks and information to school supplies and even a few elements of fun, there will be a vast array of resources for residents to take advantage of this Saturday, all free of charge.

The 2019 Back to School Health Fair will be kicking off an hour earlier than in years past, in an attempt to help attendees avoid the scorching temperatures. “The fair begins at 8 a.m. rather than 9 a.m.,” Desert View Hospital Marketing Director Gretchen Papez detailed. “This helps people get out of the heat sooner!”

Papez said other than this change, the fair will be operated much the same as it has been in previous years. Attendees will be asked to line up in order to sign in to the event, a step that is particularly necessary if they plan to collect school supplies for their youngsters. Though the event will begin at 8 a.m., with such large crowds regularly attending, many families will start to line up long before that time and attendees will want to be prepared for this eventuality.

“We ask everyone to check in so we can measure participation. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and teens for immunizations, sports physicals, vision and dental screenings,” Papez explained. “Children must be present to receive school supplies. All remaining school supplies will be donated to Nye County schools.”

In addition to the big draw of free school supplies, including backpacks, the health fair will include free sports physicals as well as free vision screenings. There will also be immunizations for children still in need of vaccinations, though there may be some cost attached to this service. “If parents are planning to have their children receive immunizations, we ask that they please bring their Medicaid insurance card,” Papez stated. “Private insurance is not accepted for immunizations at this event. Providers will be able to answer any questions parents have about immunizations.” For those who do not bring their Medicaid Insurance card, the cost per shot will be $20.

The event will include a variety of informational material as well, including details on bus transportation, fingerprinting identification compliments of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, health information and more.

To help ensure patrons do not go hungry, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club will once again be grilling and serving up hot dogs. Participants will be able to capture a few mementos in the photo booth and children will want to keep a lookout for the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service too. A fire truck is set to make an appearance to spray down the crowd, an activity that invariably excites the children, along with many of the young-at-heart.

“We are pleased to once again serve as the host site for this event,” Susan Davila, CEO of Desert View Hospital, stated. “It shows how our community comes together to help students and their parents prepare for the upcoming school year.”

Schools in Nye County will return to session on Aug. 13.

For more information visit www.desertviewhospital.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com