Beatty Airport Looking Up

Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2020 - 4:51 pm
 

A long-awaited day has finally come for the Beatty airport. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, the airport’s new 72,000 gallon fueling station was filled for the first time.

Eric Deavers, Bryant Fuel Systems vice president of manufacturing, was on hand to oversee the fueling and to instruct county personnel on the station’s operation and routine maintenance.

The airport has historically been hampered by the lack of fuel availability. It could only be used by pilots who had adequate fuel on board to continue to their next destination or return home. Local pilots hauled fuel in barrels and used manual pumps to fill the tanks of their aircraft.

Darrin Tuck, Nye County Utilities superintendent, was on hand for the initial fueling.

“We’re pretty excited about the fuel station going in,” said Tuck. “It is something that is going to bring more traffic to the airport.”

Tuck remarked that the timing of the fueling unfortunately comes just before the airport is due to be closed for repair and maintenance of the apron and runway. He anticipates that the closure will last most or all of April.

The northern half of the runway, which is over thirty years old and is badly cracked, will be completely removed and replaced. The runway will get a new seal coat and striping. More than 90 percent of the cost of this project will be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“As soon as this project is done, we’ll be in business,” he added.

Not long ago the airport received another upgrade when the old swinging entrance gate was replaced with a wide, powered sliding gate.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

