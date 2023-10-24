68°F
BEATTY DAYS 2023: From hootin’ & hollerin’ to belching & bed-racing

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 24, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bed races have been a popular longstan ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bed races have been a popular longstanding tradition at the annual Beatty Days celebration. This photo was from last year's event.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Days attendees take advantage the t ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Days attendees take advantage the the hay bales, which apparently make some pretty good seating, scattered around the stage to listen to some live music.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Wildhorse band entertains the attendee ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Wildhorse band entertains the attendees at last year's Beatty Days celebration.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A chili cook-off entrant dishes up a taste ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A chili cook-off entrant dishes up a taste of chili to try. The attendees get to vote for their favorite as well as sample all the different varieties entered into the competition.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An interesting photo of a couple of the ca ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An interesting photo of a couple of the cars in the classic car show reflected in a rear-view mirror is shown. The classic cars on display are always a popular part of Beatty Days.

BEATTY — Whether you are a classic car aficionado, a chili gourmet, a lover of live music, a model railroad buff, an art lover, or like shopping for interesting crafts or trying food truck menus, any of these things might call for you to attend Beatty Days 2023, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29.

Then maybe you might like to try your hand at some of the contests. They can be as tame as the Halloween costume and pumpkin carving contests, or as wild at the pickle liquor hoot ‘n holler or the root beer-drinking and belching competition.

If you want to enter the bed races, you’ll need to assemble a team—preferably one with stamina.

Maybe you’d like to enter a pet in the pet parade, or if you’re the athletic type, you might participate in 5K or 2K walk.

Then again, you might just want to lounge in the park and enjoy the food and music.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Beatty Chamber of Commerce website.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

