BEATTY DAYS 2023: From hootin’ & hollerin’ to belching & bed-racing
What you need to know before you attend the town’s annual celebration Oct. 27-29.
BEATTY — Whether you are a classic car aficionado, a chili gourmet, a lover of live music, a model railroad buff, an art lover, or like shopping for interesting crafts or trying food truck menus, any of these things might call for you to attend Beatty Days 2023, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29.
Then maybe you might like to try your hand at some of the contests. They can be as tame as the Halloween costume and pumpkin carving contests, or as wild at the pickle liquor hoot ‘n holler or the root beer-drinking and belching competition.
If you want to enter the bed races, you’ll need to assemble a team—preferably one with stamina.
Maybe you’d like to enter a pet in the pet parade, or if you’re the athletic type, you might participate in 5K or 2K walk.
Then again, you might just want to lounge in the park and enjoy the food and music.
A full schedule of events can be found on the Beatty Chamber of Commerce website.
Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.