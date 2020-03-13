53°F
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.

Miss Beatty, Aniram Rodriguez, and Junior Miss Beatty, Jaylynn Kirk, teamed up to cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony. As it turned out, it took some effort on their part, as the scissors provided were barely up to the task.

Guests were then offered celebratory champagne, and were invited inside to have pizza.

The restaurant, which serves a variety of dishes from pizza to Mexican food, is operated by Jake Serrano. The location sat unoccupied for several months following the closure of popular KC’s Outpost, which had been listed as one of the ten top pizza places in Nevada.

Representing the Beatty Chamber of Commerce, Nicole Altman said, “Having a new restaurant in Beatty is not only exciting, but so great for the community.”

As new restaurant operators, the Serranos have been finding their way, experimenting with the menu, and Serrano said, “It’s just going to get better.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

