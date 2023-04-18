62°F
News

Beatty-Pahrump bus route will operate Thursdays

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 18, 2023 - 10:29 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file
Pahrump Valley Public Transportation Inc. announced its new service between the town and Beatty will operate on each Thursday of the month for “all of your shopping, doctor appointments, dining and social activities.”

A bus will arrive in Beatty at 7:45 a.m. on the northwest corner of U.S. 95 and Highway 374, the corner of Main and Second streets by the Beatty Water and Sanitation District Office for pick-up.

It will depart promptly at 8 a.m. Arrival in Pahrump is 9:15 a.m., at which time you will be taken to your prearranged destination. The bus will depart Pahrump at 12:30 p.m. to return to Beatty.

Call PVPT at 775-751-6860 to schedule your pick-up. Seats are limited so be sure to schedule in advance.

The total cost for the trip is $3.

All buses are ADA accessible and can transport wheelchair-bound individuals.

Eric Whalen, executive director of Pahrump Valley Public Transportation, told Beatty town officials in late March that the organization had received funding to carry passengers between there and Pahrump.

A route from Pahrump to Amargosa is also in the works for this spring, according to postings from Pahrump Valley Public Transportation.

Earlier this year, Pahrump Valley Public Transportation expanded service hours in Pahrump from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last pick-up at 5:30 p.m. Its shuttles operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All rides must be scheduled in advance; standard fare is $3 one way.

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation additionally offers service between Nye County and Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Cost is $25 roundtrip and must be scheduled in advance.

