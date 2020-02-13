39°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty park getting ready to play ball again

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 13, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

There was a time when Beatty was an avid ball playing town. Local businesses sponsored adult softball teams that competed with each other and teams from other communities, and, at one time, Beatty had as many as nine Little League baseball teams.

Folks would gather in the evening to sit in bleachers and lawn chairs to watch games, cheer for their friends and teams, and enjoy refreshments from a snack stand. It was small town Norman Rockwell Americana.

Then softball players aged, children grew up, and interest faded. The softball field in Cottonwood Park was sodded over, and the new softball field, once used by the high school softball team, fell victim to disuse, disrepair, and weeds.

Starla Gallagher, who once had a coffee shop in Beatty and recently returned to town, is hoping to revive recreational play, starting with youth and adult ball.

This effort requires a lot of work and the participation of volunteers. Gallagher said she was told that people wouldn’t turn out to volunteer, but she said she preferred to get started and “give them the benefit of doubt.”

Erika Gerling, who used to run the Little League program in Beatty, donated everything she had in storage for the effort, so there is plenty of equipment and uniforms for the kids.

Getting the softball field into usable condition is a major challenge. The outfield grass is gone, and the hard-packed ground has gone to weeds, so the first volunteer efforts, Feb. 7 and 8, focused on clearing weeds.

Picnic tables also needed sanding and repainting. The Beatty General Improvement District, which owns the field, has been helping with repairs to the restroom facilities.

Gallagher hopes that the weeds can be eliminated later on by “tarping,” the process of covering the ground with heavy black tarps, so that when weed seeds germinate, they are killed by heat. The ground needs to be tilled first, and she hopes to find someone with a farm-type tiller to help get that done.

Games are scheduled to be played on Saturdays, beginning February 22, with the youngest children playing at 4 p.m., older children at 5 p.m., and adults at 6 p.m.

The last day for children and adults to register to participate is February 17, and there is a $7 registration fee per child to help with expenses. Adults can play for free. Registration forms should be available at Beatty schools.

Gallagher says she has had a number of parents and other adults say they are willing to volunteer, including one who has umpiring experience.

Her plan is for a more extensive recreation program involving not only baseball, but basketball, soccer, tennis and flag football.

“When I was a child, I had all these opportunities because other people volunteered to make it possible for me,” she says, adding that it was now her turn to provide opportunities for others.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Four suspects were arraigned in Pahrump Justice Court on Thu ...
4 arraigned in multiple child sex crimes, bestiality case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors were formally arraigned this week before Pahrump Justice Court Judge Lisa Chamlee.

Getty Images The Northern Nye County Hospital District plans to review the final community heal ...
Assessment of rural health care issues planned
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Northern Nye County Hospital District plans to review the final community health improvement plan (or CHIP), a long-term, systematic effort to address health care problems based on the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process, officials said.

Golden Casino Group The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Installation Gala and Communi ...
Nye County Republican Central Committee hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee will be hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade on Sunday, Feb. 23. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. that morning with the march to start at Highway 160 and Crawford Way and make its way to the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Ave. Following the parade the event will continue at the Pahrump Nugget with local Republican candidates for office scheduled to speak and a special performance by the Nevada Silver Tappers. Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski said he is very excited about the Trump/Pence 2020 Parade and is anticipating a great turnout. For information on being an entrant in the parade contact Stacie Hiebert at 775-225-3995

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to r ...
Fire destroys passenger van on Pahrump’s far north end
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Large plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews managed to save a structure after a vehicle fire, which occurred at a residence on the far north end of town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Beaming with excitement, fifth-grader Caden Ayala of Manse E ...
Pahrump’s super spellers display their smarts
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Floyd Elementary School Library was a scene of utter excitement and incredible pride as the best spellers from each of the valley’s four elementary schools stepped into the spotlight to showcase their skills during the Pahrump Valley 2020 Spelling Bee.

File photo A screenshot of the front page of the Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition. The e-edi ...
Pahrump Valley Times E-edition goes live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times’ E-edition, launched in early 2020, coalesces the traditional printed newspaper and the 21st century digital world and increases the ease of reading for subscribers and, currently, others browsing the publication’s website using a PC, Mac or mobile device.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: Kick the can
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Not much of a surprise on the vote for learning more about our aquifer. It seems that this board of county commissioners are more interested in not offending a special interest group than voting for facts. It appears that, like so many boards before, when it comes to water issues, this current board will follow those past boards and punt on this issue.

Gambers play blackjack at SLS Las Vegas on Thursday, May, 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Was 2019 a good year for Nevada casinos? The numbers tell the tale
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sportsbook executives said Nevada wagering would grow after betting became legal nationwide — they were right. What other nuggets do latest gaming stats provide?