News

Beatty resident is 1st positive COVID-19 case in Nye County

By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 18, 2020 - 7:08 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2020 - 12:20 am

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first positive COVID-19 case within the county on Wednesday. The county also had reported earlier that 12 people were self-quarantining in Nye County and were awaiting test results.

The patient that tested positive was identified as a male in his 60s who lives in Beatty. The patient is self-quarantining in his residence, according to a release from Nye County Emergency Management.

“Emergency Services has made contact and is continuing to investigate the source of the infection and retracing his movements for the past few weeks,” the release stated.

No further information was available on the Beatty patient and Emergency Services and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Multiple people in Nye County are also self-quarantining and awaiting testing results.

“I don’t have an exact number, but approximately a dozen are voluntarily self quarantining while waiting test results,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis in an email on Wednesday, prior to the announcement of the Beatty patient.

Lewis didn’t give any details about the individuals self-quarantining.

The number of reported cases in Clark County is currently at 69, according to a recent release from the Southern Nevada Health District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's headquarters is loca ...
Chamber of commerce cancels events, office hours
By Staff Report

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is limiting access to its office and modifying its planned events schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig is shown filing for re- ...
Locals file for 2020 election, candidates forum postponed due to Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The filing period for the 2020 election cycle is officially closed and the full spectrum of residents who have decided to throw their hats into the political ring is now known, with nearly three dozen locals registering to run for one or more of the 14 offices up for grabs this year in Nye County.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, ...
Many Nye County and Pahrump town offices closed to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It seems as if COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has infiltrated each and every part of daily life, with all attention focused squarely on containing the virus’ spread and “an abundance of caution” becoming the new catchphrase.

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said his administration is working hard ...
Sisolak updates Nevadans on actions, guidance on COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Seeking to assuage concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a Sunday, March 15 press conference to provide and update Nevadans on actions and guidance issued by the state of Nevada to prepare for and mitigate the spread of the virus.

 
Trump asks Americans to follow new guidelines to slow virus’ spread
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump asked Americans to follow new guidelines to fight the COVID-19 outbreak for the next 15 days and suggested the U.S. may be dealing with the virus until “July or August.”

 
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday also reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35, and raised the risk of contracting the virus to “moderate.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips at Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue i ...
Local businesses providing food for students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A number of Pahrump businesses stepped up to assist feeding area school students during the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about the closure of all K-12 schools in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler said only customers, or tho ...
DMV to serve appointment customers only
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), have announced that the agency, till further notice, will only serve customers by appointment only, effective Monday, March 16, according to a news release.