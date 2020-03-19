Beatty resident is 1st positive COVID-19 case in Nye County

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first positive COVID-19 case within the county on Wednesday. The county also has 12 people who are self-quarantining in Pahrump, while they await testing.

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first positive COVID-19 case within the county on Wednesday. The county also had reported earlier that 12 people were self-quarantining in Nye County and were awaiting test results.

The patient that tested positive was identified as a male in his 60s who lives in Beatty. The patient is self-quarantining in his residence, according to a release from Nye County Emergency Management.

“Emergency Services has made contact and is continuing to investigate the source of the infection and retracing his movements for the past few weeks,” the release stated.

No further information was available on the Beatty patient and Emergency Services and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Multiple people in Nye County are also self-quarantining and awaiting testing results.

“I don’t have an exact number, but approximately a dozen are voluntarily self quarantining while waiting test results,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis in an email on Wednesday, prior to the announcement of the Beatty patient.

Lewis didn’t give any details about the individuals self-quarantining.

The number of reported cases in Clark County is currently at 69, according to a recent release from the Southern Nevada Health District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.