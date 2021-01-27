Beatty Senior Center reopens for lunch, activities

After a long closure, the Beatty Senior Center is now open for meals.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors inside the newly painted Senior Center in Beatty. Left to right: Vonnie Gray, Patti Butler, Jerry Martin, Mike Watkins, Marty Campbell. Not present: Rany Reed.

After a long closure, the Beatty Senior Center is now open for meals.

The center is no longer part of the Nye County nutrition program for seniors but now is its own entity, Beatty Seniors Inc.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The senior center’s menu will begin appearing in the regular senior menu column, which runs in the Friday edition of the Pahrump Valley Times, but because of deadlines it didn’t appear in last Friday’s paper.

The following is the menu for the rest of this week:

Wednesday – Baked ham, roasted red potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pie;

Thursday – Chili, corn, potato salad, cornbread, vanilla ice cream;

Friday – Grilled hamburger, oven baked French fries, baked beans, cheesecake.

Call 775-382-5702 to order take-out meals or for more information.