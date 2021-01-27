47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty Senior Center reopens for lunch, activities

January 27, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors i ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors inside the newly painted Senior Center in Beatty. Left to right: Vonnie Gray, Patti Butler, Jerry Martin, Mike Watkins, Marty Campbell. Not present: Rany Reed.

After a long closure, the Beatty Senior Center is now open for meals.

The center is no longer part of the Nye County nutrition program for seniors but now is its own entity, Beatty Seniors Inc.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The senior center’s menu will begin appearing in the regular senior menu column, which runs in the Friday edition of the Pahrump Valley Times, but because of deadlines it didn’t appear in last Friday’s paper.

The following is the menu for the rest of this week:

Wednesday – Baked ham, roasted red potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pie;

Thursday – Chili, corn, potato salad, cornbread, vanilla ice cream;

Friday – Grilled hamburger, oven baked French fries, baked beans, cheesecake.

Call 775-382-5702 to order take-out meals or for more information.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, co ...
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020
Staff Report

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescri ...
Weather offers good time to conduct fire operations
Staff Report

Taking advantage of statewide moisture in the forecast, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescribed fire operations across several portions of the forest this week as part of the forest’s hazardous fuels reduction effort and active forest management program.