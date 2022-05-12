73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty solar project raises questions

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2022 - 7:44 am
 

Things got uncharacteristically heated, or at least moderately warm, at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s May 9 meeting as Board Chair Erika Gerling clashed with resident Teresa Sullivan over the workings of the board’s solar project committee.

Sullivan criticized what she saw as the closed nature of the committee’s meetings, alleging that they violated state open meeting law. She said she did not feel she had been given the opportunity to attend the meetings since their times and agendas had not been posted.

Gerling said that the district attorney’s office had said that, since the committee was not an elected body and did not make policy or take action but only conducted research and provided information, it was not subject to the requirements of the open meeting law.

Sullivan thought that the committee had produced a letter recommending that the BLM deny NextEra’s Beatty Energy Center project application or give it a low priority. She said that the writing of this letter, which the board was proposing to send, constituted action or policy making.

Gerling countered that the committee did not produce the letter.

“I am the main author of the letter,” said Gerling.

Sullivan said that she wanted to make clear that she was not in favor of the solar project. but she felt that things had to be done in a certain way.

Committee member Laura Cunningham said, “We have been completely transparent. We bring everything to the board.”

During discussion of the question of whether to send the letter, Gerling said that it was basically the same letter they had sent almost a year ago, but with much more detail. The new version is 18 pages long.

After further discussion, the board voted unanimously to send the letter.

NextEra representative Matt Morris said the company was disappointed with the letter but that the company looked forward to “continuing the conversation.”

The board also voted unanimously to mail out a solar project survey they had put together.

Morris objected to the nature of the survey, saying that it seemed constructed to confirm and support one point of view. He also complained, that, although the board had adopted a couple of the company’s suggestions for the survey, they had “disregarded” most of them.

Board member Melody Koivu said that space in the survey was limited, and not everything could be included. She said that the part that was suggested by NextEra constituted a significant part of the limited space.

Board member Perry Forsyth, attending the meeting via telephone, initially opposed sending out the survey, saying that the community’s position was already clear, and that the survey was a “waste of time and money.”

Gerling, however, said that it was a matter of the board keeping their word. “We’re going to follow through with it because we said we would.”

The board then voted unanimously to approve the survey and send it out to residents.

The board also unanimously approved the non-controversial proposal to spend up to $15,000 for the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks display. The cost will be split between the town’s tourism fund and the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing board held its firs ...
New water board members won’t follow path of former leaders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District Governing Board held its first meeting in almost a year with four newly appointed members that are set on changing the board’s direction.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza was held May 6-8 at Petrac ...
Wild West Extravaganza takes over Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is known as a bastion of the Old West where many of the traditions of the past are still celebrated with gusto and each year, the town of Pahrump plays host to an event dedicated to reviving that past, the Wild West Extravaganza.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 shares space with the VFW at 46 ...
Pahrump American Legion hosting Rib Extravaganza for veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

May is Military Appreciation Month. Nearly 6,000 veterans call Pahrump home and there could be no better time to shine the spotlight on the brave men and women who stepped up to military duty.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times DAV Chapter #15 members Buddy Tisdale and David Feltenberger ...
How Forget-Me-Nots support Pahrump’s disabled veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump hosted its semi-annual Forget-Me-Not fundraiser this past weekend, setting up in front of local stores to collect donations and distribute information about the nonprofit’s mission and purpose.

J.G. Johnson Elementary principal retiring
J.G. Johnson Elementary principal retiring
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Debbie Carle has been a part of the Nye County School District since 1998.

(iStock) Live racing at the proposed Pahrump track would run from late October until the end of ...
Plan would bring state’s first major harness racing track to Pahrump
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Developers have outlined the framework for a mega-entertainment facility here that could include a 40,000-square-foot resort casino centered around a ⅞-mile track, with stables for 280 racing horses.