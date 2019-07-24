81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty Town Board seeks road race course support

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

In a letter approved at its July 15 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board petitioned the Nature Conservancy to allow an off-road race to cross a property it now owns. The town has enjoyed a friendly and beneficial relationship with the Nature Conservancy in the past, with Beatty receiving national recognition for its efforts to protect habitat for the Amargosa toad.

Best in the Desert has been running its “Vegas to Reno” race for more than 10 years, and for several years has been starting the race at Beatty. The race has an established, BLM-approved course that crosses the Brackenberry (formerly Coffer) Ranch north of Beatty. The ranch was recently acquired by the Nature Conservancy, which owns several properties in the area and manages them to protect habitat for native wildlife and plant species.

The letter notes that Best of the Desert was to meet with the Nature Conservancy and the BLM to try gain permission to continue using the existing course and cross the ranch.

It notes that the race “brings revenue into the community by the way of room rental, fuel, ice and patronage of our local restaurants the night before the event and they have supported local school sports programs.”

“We understand the importance of the conservation of our natural resources and your position as a nationwide steward of them,” the letter reads, “which is why we want to express our sincere appreciation of your efforts to find a solution that will balance your responsibility with the economic benefit to the community, and the history of the race and this racing organization.”

The board also agreed to fill out a “Compatibility Issues Worksheet” regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range to be included in public comment on proposed changes to the range.

Board treasurer Erika Gerling explained that the board had submitted public comment on the issue in the past and did not want it to be thought that they had since gone silent.

Commissioner Lorinda Wichman attended the meeting, explaining the rarity of her appearance in Beatty by comparing Beatty to the least troublesome child in a family.

“I’m not worried about Beatty,” Wichman said. “You’re doing an excellent job of taking care of yourselves.”

The commissioner encouraged people to make use of the county’s website. She said that it could be used to request road repairs and to report nuisances, among other things, as well as being a source of information about the county.

“If you can’t find something on there,” she said, “all the phone numbers are there.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NASA photo Astronauts (from left) Frank Borman, Neil Armstrong, John Young and Deke Slayton par ...
Apollo astronauts conducted desert survival in Nevada
By Steve Ranson Lahontan Valley News

What may have been a storied bootprint from the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago was preceded five years before the historic landing.

Getty Images The ASPCA website advises to provide them with plenty of fresh, clean water each day.
Summer heat bringing concern for people, pets
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a month after the start of summer, the president of Pahrump’s Desert Haven Animal Society is offering advice to area pet owners about the brutal heat in Southern Nevada, and how it poses a lethal threat to domesticated animals.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Leonardo Blundo, owner of Carmelo's Bistro in Pahrump and N ...
Pahrump restaurant to see expanded hours
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Carmelo’s Bistro is launching new hours and other new food choices starting on Friday.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Renewable energy system, energy efficiency loan guarantees available
Staff Report

Farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers are being encouraged to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An area resident is shown handing school supply donations to ...
Back to School drives to aid Nye County students
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than three weeks, Nye County students are set to head back to their classrooms for another year of learning and one of the most important parts of readying for the school year is rounding up all the supplies necessary to take on the looming academic challenges.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Joetta Walsh and Pete Giordano pose for a photo following Wa ...
GriefShare starting fifth year of healing in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Pete Giordano always says it feels like just a short time ago that he started the local chapter of GriefShare but the group is in fact now entering its fifth year and its impact on the community has been far-reaching and undeniable.

National Park Service Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles in 2011.
Recent quake impacts Devils Hole
Staff Report

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5 impacted Devils Hole, the National Park Service reported on its web page.