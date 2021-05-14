Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Matheny, a life member of the post, has served as a Veterans’ Service Officer for the state of Nevada for ten years.

Among other things, she assists veterans in enrolling in Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and health care enrollment, with shuttles for medical appointments, and assists widows and surviving family members in receiving their benefits.

Veterans Service Officers like Matheny are trained and certified, taking annual continuing education and recertification classes to stay abreast of any changes in laws and regulations affecting veterans.

According to Nye County’s Veteran Services web page, a “Veterans’ Service Officer (VSO) has a comprehensive understanding of the problems that confront veterans and their dependents. The VSO knows the extent, the meaning, and the application of laws that have been passed by Congress to benefit veterans and their families. They also understand the rules and regulations adopted by the Department of Veterans Affairs” and thus can give veterans and their dependents “the best advice possible” as they pursue their VA benefits.

Although based in Pahrump, Matheny makes monthly trips to Beatty to serve veterans in the community.

The award read, “Commander’s Award presented to Brandi Matheny for outstanding dedication and service to Nevada Veteran’s Post 12108, Beatty, NV.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.