70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 12:04 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service officer for the state of Nevada for the last decade, receives an award. Matheny was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 on May 12.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny, veterans service officer f ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny, veterans service officer for the state of Nevada for the last decade, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 in May.

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Matheny, a life member of the post, has served as a Veterans’ Service Officer for the state of Nevada for ten years.

Among other things, she assists veterans in enrolling in Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and health care enrollment, with shuttles for medical appointments, and assists widows and surviving family members in receiving their benefits.

Veterans Service Officers like Matheny are trained and certified, taking annual continuing education and recertification classes to stay abreast of any changes in laws and regulations affecting veterans.

According to Nye County’s Veteran Services web page, a “Veterans’ Service Officer (VSO) has a comprehensive understanding of the problems that confront veterans and their dependents. The VSO knows the extent, the meaning, and the application of laws that have been passed by Congress to benefit veterans and their families. They also understand the rules and regulations adopted by the Department of Veterans Affairs” and thus can give veterans and their dependents “the best advice possible” as they pursue their VA benefits.

Although based in Pahrump, Matheny makes monthly trips to Beatty to serve veterans in the community.

The award read, “Commander’s Award presented to Brandi Matheny for outstanding dedication and service to Nevada Veteran’s Post 12108, Beatty, NV.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

Toni Boner
Local woman accused of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

 
Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community
By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.