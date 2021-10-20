53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty VFW Memory Garden Dedicated

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2021 - 12:53 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty VFW memory garden was dedicate ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty VFW memory garden was dedicated Oct. 9 during the VFW post's Fall Festival.

The Beatty VFW Memory Garden is now open and was dedicated Oct. 9 during the VFW post’s Fall Festival, which featured food, art and craft booths, and a silent auction.

The memory garden, dedicated to John Strozzi Post 12108 founding member Richard (Dick) Gardner, is also intended to honor other fallen veteran comrades. The project is the work of the Beatty VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

In the dedicatory speech, Linda Borowick said, “We hope this memory garden will become a special place for family, the community and visitors. A place to remember and honor Dick Gardner. A place to show our love and respect to all the veterans worldwide.”

Although the garden is largely complete, the women of the auxiliary are still working on finding a way that will last in the outdoor setting to list fallen comrades on a tree stump.

They also plan to replace the temporary fence around the garden with something more aesthetic and burro-proof.

Gardner’s wife and other family members assisted in cutting the ribbon to officially open the garden.

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Despite the major damage to both vehicles, no serious injuri ...
Motorcycle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire on the 4400 block of East Paiute Boulevard prompted the response of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews.

T-shirts for sale in the lobby stating the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, was voted as the "# ...
Mizpah rates high in list of haunted stops
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

 
Sisolak prepares for ‘heated year’ ahead of 2022 election
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak, in an interview at the governor’s mansion in Carson City, said he prays daily for guidance in handling the COVID pandemic.

A sign for McCarran International Airport with a plane taking off above it at Tropicana Avenue ...
Airport signs to soon show ‘Harry Reid’ as new name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work could commence soon on updating signage at McCarran International Airport to reflect the name change to Harry Reid International Airport.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Ground turkey products recalled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no l ...
Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Getty Images According to the guidance, the average sodium intake in the U.S. is approximately ...
FDA pushes for reduction in salt in packaged foods, restaurants
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the amount of salt in food products at restaurants, school cafeterias and packaged and prepared foods. Food makers, however, are not obligated to take action in the voluntary guidance.

Getty Images The average benefit is set to climb to $1,657 a month, which is up $92 from 2021. ...
Social Security benefits to rise 5.9% in 2022
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Social Security Administration announced a cost-of-living raise of 5.9% starting in 2022, the largest annual increase in 40 years. The rise, however, comes in the face of other increases in food, shelter and other goods.