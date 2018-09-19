Better Business Bureau offers advice in hurricane aftermath

BBB Wise Giving Alliance (Give.org) and the Better Business Bureau advise donors that experienced disaster relief organizations are your best bet to provide emergency help for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Thinkstock For tips on avoiding questionable appeals, as well as a list of national BBB Accredited Charities gearing up for hurricane relief efforts, go to Give.org

It’s also important for contributors to ask about what activities their donations will fund.

“With such a devastating hurricane bearing down on the southeast coast of the United States, emotions are running high,” said Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

“While we all want to help those in harm’s way as soon as we can, donors should watch out for newly created organizations that emerge that are either inexperienced in addressing disasters or may be seeking to deceive donors at a vulnerable time,” Taylor said.

Consumers can report suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker or the office of the attorney general in their state.