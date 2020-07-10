104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2020 - 3:29 am
 

A Pahrump man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Friday evening, July 3rd.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews responded to a location along Basin Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m.

“Crews arrived in the area and found that the accident occurred in the area of Basin Avenue and Boothill Drive,” Lewis said. “They found what appeared to be a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident, but only the bicyclist was located on scene. It quickly became apparent that the other involved vehicle had left the scene. The bicyclist was medically assessed and he was pronounced deceased on scene. Later, the occupants of the vehicle that was involved in the accident, presented on the scene. They were medically assessed, but they were not treated or transported. Crews assisted Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and NHP with the scene investigation and support.”

Busy weekend

Regarding the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Lewis said from June 29th through July 6th, crews responded to 22 brush fires, one grass fire, and a fire involving a barbecue grill that went up in flames.

“One of the brush fires also extended to two vehicles and a utility trailer,” he said. “During that week we had a total of 92 fire responses. Typically, we do about 200 fire responses per month so within one week, we did 92 responses.”

On Monday, July 6, Lewis said crews responded to a report of a fire at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“It was a report of a structure fire with possibly a person trapped inside,” he noted. “We arrived on location and found a travel trailer, with no immediate exposure. It was fully involved and crews quickly controlled the fire with no extension. We thoroughly checked the remaining debris, and found no occupants. It was later confirmed that the occupant had fled the scene, hid in the desert area and was uninjured.”

Plan of action

Additionally, Lewis said he and his crews had been anticipating a very busy holiday weekend this year.

“We had an Incident Action Plan developed, and it worked,” he noted. “This Fourth of July was a lot worse than last year in terms of responses. We are also investigating the possibility of someone intentionally setting fires throughout the community and we are working closely with law enforcement to identify any suspects.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock
Tax deadline coming up on July 15
Staff Report

As the July 15 deadline for filing income taxes nears, the IRS is reminding taxpayers who have yet to file that IRS.gov has tools and services to help them meet their tax obligations.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bars closed again in Nye, 7 other Nevada counties
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County was one of seven Nevada counties affected when the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced the elevated disease transmission criteria for determining whether a county must revert to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan for bars.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times David Hiebert is shown snapping a photo of area members of t ...
Appreciation Picnic honors Pahrump’s and Nye’s first responders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With red, white and blue decorations gracing tables, American flags and banners lining the fence and snapping in the breeze, balloons floating in the air and big smiles at the ready, area residents came together last week to honor the men and women who take on the duties of first responders for not just Pahrump but the entire county of Nye.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Pool will not open for the 2020 summe ...
Pahrump pool season sinks amid lack of lifeguards
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the announcement that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been scrapped because of a lack of staffing applicants and the subsequent push to get more locals to apply for one one of the open positions that followed, the town of Pahrump was hoping that this year’s pool season would be saved.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension A high-intensity laser can produce an intense X-ray beam ...
UNR scientists make key advance in X-ray images
Staff Report

A team of scientists, led by University of Nevada, Reno’s Hiroshi Sawada, an associate professor of physics, demonstrated that numerical modeling accurately reproduces X-ray images using laser-produced X-rays. The images were obtained using the university’s chirped pulse amplification-based 50-terawatt Leopard laser at their Zebra Pulsed Power Lab.

Studies determine shutdown saved millions
Studies determine shutdown saved millions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two separate research studies determined that shutdown orders prevented about 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States and saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NASA satellite imagery shows the immensity of the 2018 Camp ...
Camp Fire of 2018 leads to new wildfire research
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Moved by the tragedy of the 2018 Camp Fire, a team of engineers and scientists are coming together in a new five-year project to develop a comprehensive computational, live digital platform to predict and monitor wildfire risk that can be used by wildfire managers, emergency responders and utility companies to plan for, respond to and remediate wildfires.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
Pahrump man, 20, faces murder, 3 other charges
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nick VonAlst with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump during the early morning hours of June 24.