Bill improving school safety signed, Nevada AG Aaron Ford announces

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford’s bill strengthening school safety became law after it was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak, the attorney general’s office announced May 29.

Senate Bill 57 assists information sharing between Nevada schools and law enforcement for the purpose of improving emergency response. The bill passed through the Legislature with strong, bipartisan support.

“As attorney general and a parent of a child who attends school here in Nevada, I will do whatever it takes to keep our schools safe,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “This bill is an important step in the multi-pronged approach to both prevent and mitigate school violence. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to help keep our schools safe.”

Senate Bill 57 requires all schools to provide blueprints to law enforcement and first responders so that they can prepare active assailant and emergency response plans. It also prevents unnecessary disclosure of blueprints to prevent those plans from falling into the hands of a would-be assailant.

This bill originated from a recommendation by law enforcement and representatives of Nevada schools.