Bill would let peace officers protect information

Assemblywoman Jill Dickman (R-Sparks) presented Assembly Bill 127, which provides for the confidentiality of certain personal information of peace officers and retired peace officers.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev.

AB-127 adds any peace officer or retired peace officer to the list of individuals who can request, through a court order, that their personal information held in the county recorder’s office be kept confidential in NRS 247.540. Currently, the law allows for peace officers or retired peace officers to request confidentiality in the assessor’s office, and this bill brings parity to the statutes governing the recorder.

This bill will provide an additional level of security to individuals who have chosen to dedicate their lives to public safety and who, by the very nature of their work, encounter folks who, by the nature of their decisions, might seek retaliation against active or retired peace officers or their families.

“Those who protect and serve us shouldn’t have to worry about the well-being of their children while they’re protecting ours,” Dickman said. “It’s more important now than ever that we protect those who protect us every day. These protections already exist in the county assessor statute. There is no reason the county recorder statute should not provide the same.”

This bill is a safety, privacy and anti-harassment bill to provide peace officers and their families with the same protections as any justice or judge in the state, any senior justice or senior judge in the state, any court-appointed master in the state, any clerk of a court, court administrator or court executive officer in the state, any district attorney, any social worker, any county manager, any inspector, any code enforcement officer and their families.