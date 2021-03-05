67°F
Bill would let peace officers protect information

Staff Report
March 5, 2021 - 2:02 am
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev.

Assemblywoman Jill Dickman (R-Sparks) presented Assembly Bill 127, which provides for the confidentiality of certain personal information of peace officers and retired peace officers.

AB-127 adds any peace officer or retired peace officer to the list of individuals who can request, through a court order, that their personal information held in the county recorder’s office be kept confidential in NRS 247.540. Currently, the law allows for peace officers or retired peace officers to request confidentiality in the assessor’s office, and this bill brings parity to the statutes governing the recorder.

This bill will provide an additional level of security to individuals who have chosen to dedicate their lives to public safety and who, by the very nature of their work, encounter folks who, by the nature of their decisions, might seek retaliation against active or retired peace officers or their families.

“Those who protect and serve us shouldn’t have to worry about the well-being of their children while they’re protecting ours,” Dickman said. “It’s more important now than ever that we protect those who protect us every day. These protections already exist in the county assessor statute. There is no reason the county recorder statute should not provide the same.”

This bill is a safety, privacy and anti-harassment bill to provide peace officers and their families with the same protections as any justice or judge in the state, any senior justice or senior judge in the state, any court-appointed master in the state, any clerk of a court, court administrator or court executive officer in the state, any district attorney, any social worker, any county manager, any inspector, any code enforcement officer and their families.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Easter Curbside event in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just over four weeks’ time, Easter will be upon the community and in the Pahrump Valley, that means the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is hard at work preparing for its annual event in celebration of the occasion.

Getty Images Nye County will begin accepting applications for its COVID Relief Program on March 17.
Nye County COVID Relief Program Policy adopted, applications to be available March 17
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last month, Nye County commissioners held an in-depth discussion regarding the county’s newest program to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain that both business owners and residents have been experiencing. Because of that, the Nye County COVID Relief Program, with all of the details nailed down, and the policy that will guide that program as it unfolds has now been approved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Dozens line up for vaccinations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Last month’s severe winter storm in the Midwest and eastern parts of the country delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to western states, including Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pahrump pool lifeguard applican ...
Lifeguards, cashiers sought for 2021 Pahrump pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The sizzling, scorching heat of summertime may still be several months off, but the town of Pahrump is already in the midst of the recruitment process for the much-anticipated reopening of the Pahrump Community Pool and is seeking qualified applicants to fill both lifeguard and cashiers positions.

Getty Images Over 100 NNSS employees were selected to receive the Department of Energy’s Sec ...
NNSS receives highest honors
Staff Report

Employees at the Nevada National Security Site were awarded the highest internal honors.

(From left) Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, attorney Kristina Wildeveld, Fred Steese and others listen ...
Steese deemed innocent, granted $1.35M for wrongful conviction
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that the Eighth Judicial District Court granted Frederick Steese a Certificate of Innocence and court approval for an award of $1.35 million from the state of Nevada as compensation for the 18 years Steese spent in prison following his wrongful conviction.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, during a Judiciary ...
Plan would use pandemic stimulus funds for enhanced summer school
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic state lawmakers will propose using federal pandemic stimulus to bolster summer school programs to help students recover from a year of learning lost to pandemic restrictions.