News

BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada.
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

The BLM gathered 198 and removed 135 wild horses. A total of 63 horses were released back onto the range, and 30 mares identified for release were treated with the fertility control vaccine PZP-22 to slow the population growth rate of the remaining population within the HMAs. PZP-22 is a temporary fertility-control vaccine that can prevent pregnancy in wild horses for up to two years.

Fish Creek HMA encompasses more than 250,000 acres of public land and has an Appropriate Management Level of 107-180 wild horses. A helicopter survey conducted in December 2019 documented 240 wild horses within and directly outside of the Fish Creek HMA.

By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope and mule deer. Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the BLM Bruneau Off Range Wild Horse Corrals southeast of Boise. All the animals will be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program. Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/x78rK

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of ...
Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery
Staff Report

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Every county except Storey flagged for high COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every county in Nevada except Storey County again were flagged for elevated risk of transmission by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services, said Monday at their daily update on the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Human Resources Manager Natasha Hamilton, at ...
Local agency receives much needed donation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Kathie McKenna, executive director of Pahrump’s Nevada Outreach Training Organization summed up her thoughts in short order after the agency received a check in the amount of $1,504 from the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus, seen with his hands stuffed full of toys, ...
Hundreds of holidays meals handed out in Pahrump this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force must have been on Santa’s good list this year, as their wishes came true for the wonderful and beautiful Christmas Eve day that was had in Pahrump!”