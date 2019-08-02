79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

BLM gathering wild horses near Red Rock due to water emergency

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is gathering as many as 225 wild horses near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area because there is not enough water to support the herd.

The Red Rock Herd Herd Management area, which encompasses nearly 162,000 acres, is meant for a population of about 27 wild horses, the bureau said July 26.

In an update on Tuesday, the BLM reported that 113 horses were gathered.

“Springs have dried up in the HMA (herd management area) and there is currently not enough water to support the number of horses in the area,” the BLM said. “Without this emergency action, the condition of the wild horses in the Red Rock HMA is expected to deteriorate, potentially resulting in the death of horses within a few weeks.”

The BLM said it planned to use a “bait and water trap” method to secure the horses in the over-populated area. Helicopters are not being used to round up the horses.

Horses identified to be removed will be taken to the Ridgecrest Holding Corrals in Ridgecrest, California. There, they will be examined by a veterinarian and prepared to be adopted through the bureau’s wild horse and burro adoption program.

Officials will gather as many horses as possible without destroying other animals’ habitats, water sources and vegetation, the bureau said.

Compiled from reports by Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and from the Pahrump Valley Times staff.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.