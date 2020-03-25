60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

BLM opens comment period for solar project near Pahrump

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Bureau of Land Management opened a 45-day public comment period on the proposed Yellow Pine Solar Project that would be located about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump and 32 miles west of Las Vegas in Clark County.

The move comes after the BLM released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement analyzing the environmental impacts of the 250-megawatt Yellow Pine Solar Project.

The document addresses two separate applications that have been submitted to the BLM Las Vegas field office. Yellow Pine Solar LLC initially has applied for a right of way on public land to construct, operate and maintain a proposed solar energy generation station and ancillary facilities, including battery storage, known as the Yellow Pine Solar Facility. GridLiance West, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, operate, and maintain a 230-kilovolt Trout Canyon substation and associated transmission line. These two applications are collectively known as the Yellow Pine Solar Project, according to the documents.

“The BLM actively supports the Department of the Interior’s America First Energy Plan, ‘an all of the above’ strategy which supports energy development on public lands,” Acting BLM Southern Nevada District Manager Gera Ashton said in a press release. “We look forward to receiving public input on the Yellow Pine Solar Project as we continue to evaluate this project.”

Some environmental groups, however, have called on the BLM to delay the comment period in light of the COVID-19 crisis because the BLM will not be able to hold in-person public meetings.

The state of Nevada recently closed all non-essential business for 30 days because of COVID-19 crisis.

Kevin Emmerich, co-founder of the non-profit Basin and Range Watch, said that holding a full environmental review in the middle of a pandemic “is nothing short of irresponsible.”

“How can the BLM expect to get the normal range of public comments in this situation? This only helps the developer. BLM should be suspending this review for three months, not proceeding with business as usual,” Emmerich said.

One of the main concerns expressed by conservation groups has been the effect of the 250-megawatt Yellow Pine Solar Project on desert tortoise habitat. The desert tortoise is listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

“The Yellow Pine Solar Project will destroy over 3,000 acres of old-growth Mojave Desert habitat,” Emmerich said. “The area is home to the declining desert tortoise and Nextera Energy will shred thousands of Mojave yuccas and replace them with solar panels. Some of the yuccas are hundreds of years old. The BLM should reject this project due to all the rooftop and built environment alternatives for solar energy in Southern Nevada. Public lands are not solar sacrifice zones.”

Defenders of Wildlife, Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Projects also submitted their concerns in the BLM scoping report.

Kirsten Cannon, public affairs specialist for the Southern Nevada District, said the the agency “is in the early discussions” to evaluate other options to an in-person public meeting, including a potential virtual open house or a potential extension on the review period.

“If we move forward with a comment period extension, we will determine the amount of time to extend based on where we are in the review period and what the public situation is at the time,” Cannon said in an email.

In the press release, the BLM also said that “alternative ways” to provide comment are also currently being explored. The BLM will announce details of these meetings at least 15 days in advance through public notices, media releases, mailings and on the BLM website.

The Yellow Pine Solar Project would be located on approximately 3,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands. The project’s construction workforce over 24 months would average 200 to 300 workers, with up to 400 workers at peak construction, according to the documents. Following completion, the facility would be staffed by up to 10 operations personnel, according to the press release.

The 45-day comments period ends on May 4, 2020.

Comments can also be submitted via mail at blm_nv_sndo_yellowpine@blm.gov

People looking to comment can also fax their input to 702-515-5023 or mail Yellow Pine Solar Project, Attn: Herman Pinales and address it to the BLM Las Vegas Field Office, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time, according to the BLM press release. While you can request to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, no guarantees can be made that they will be able to do so.

For more information, please contact Herman Pinales, Energy and Infrastructure project manager, at 702-515-5284.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal file U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. has recently sat i ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen urging 2020 census participation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), is strongly urging all Silver State residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 census.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work on a cluster of ti ...
Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.

Albertsons Grocery Store (Thinkstock)
Major chain stores hiring extra workers
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While Americans brace for the economic impact of COVID-19 related closures and resulting lost income, major outlet chains in the essential grocery and pharmacy categories offered some good news this week. Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreen’s and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree announced they would be hiring a combined nearly 265,000 workers nationwide to compensate for the demands placed upon them during the crisis (Kroger’s/Smith’s made no specific hiring announcement). In addition, employees who are already serving these companies during the pandemic are expected to receive one-time bonuses of between $150 and $500 each from their employers.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP dispatchers as of late, are fielding 911 c ...
NHP urges not to call 911 for road conditions
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) officials have a message for drivers traveling in the region: “Don’t call 911 for road conditions.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down traffic in bo ...
Truck nearly tips over in mud bog
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Star Nursery truck nearly overturned on soft ground off the pavement along westbound Bell Vista Road just east of Barney Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Golden Casino Group
COVID-19 takes toll on Nevada hospitality jobs
Staff Report

The COVID-19 outbreak, and subsequent closure of Nevada’s gaming properties, has led to over 246,000 direct and indirect jobs related to the hotel and lodging industry, according to a recent report.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal "In 2020, people talk about “two Americas.” Duri ...
DEBRA SAUNDERS: Notes from my dining room table
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are two Americas — those of us who can shelter in place and and edgier America for whom isolation is an excessive hardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ethan Walker, who suggested to sheriff's deputies that he w ...
Man arrested on alleged under the influence charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man said to be living behind a business for roughly a week was taken into custody on allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance.