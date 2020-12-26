49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

BLM prepares for horse gather at Fish Creek HMA

Staff Report
December 25, 2020 - 11:08 pm
 
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, r ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, remove approximately 135 excess wild horses and treat up to 30 mares with PZP-22, a population suppression fertility control vaccine.

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Fish Creek HMA encompasses over 250,000 acres of public land and has an Appropriate Management Level of 107-180 wild horses. A helicopter survey conducted in December 2019 led to an estimated population of 240 horses approximately 140% of the high end of the established AML.

The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, remove approximately 135 excess wild horses and treat up to 30 mares with PZP-22, a population suppression fertility control vaccine. The treated mares will be released back to the range along with up to 30 studs. Approximately 105 wild horses will remain in the HMA once gather operations are complete.

The purpose of the gather is to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and burros, to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands, consistent with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The action is also necessary to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the HMA, where there currently is not enough water to support the number of horses in the area, and to prevent further degradation of public lands by helping to balance herd size.

By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk. Removing excess animals would also enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Resource Advisory Council.

“Gathers like this are only part of the actions we take to meet our obligations to ensure the health of rangelands within the HMA, to maintain a thriving ecological balance across public lands and to promote the well-being of wild horse populations,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain district manager. “As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health and maintain a thriving natural ecological balance while protecting it from the deterioration associated with overuse.”

The BLM said its contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses and burros while meeting overall gather goals and objectives in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy.

All horses identified for removal will be transported to the Bruneau Off-Range Corrals in Bruneau, Idaho. Upon arrival, all animals will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.

The BLM is conducting the gather under the DOI-BLM-NV-B010-2015-0011-Fish Creek Herd Management Area Wild Horse Gather Plan Environmental Assessment decision signed Feb. 9, 2015. Access the Decision Record and determination of National Environmental Policy Act adequacy at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/42687/510.

Gather reports and additional information will be posted on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/x78rK. For technical information, contact Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Shawna Richardson at 775-635-4181 or s1richar@blm.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year
COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Delays expected as crews complete crosswalk construction in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 will come to a close in just one week’s time and Pahrump is set to start out the new year with the addition of a brand new crosswalk on what is the valley’s busiest roadway, Highway 160.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Local woman dies in vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is dead and two children were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.

Getty Images CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in long-t ...
CVS begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in the second half of December for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services cre ...
Pahrump Senior Center provides Christmas dinner
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area senior citizens were treated to a hot holiday meal once again this year, as the Pahrump Senior Center provided Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are pictured holding the new Chris ...
Wreaths laid upon veterans graves in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a bright and chilly morning in the Pahrump Valley, the usually quiet and serene Chief Tecopa Cemetery was alive with activity as the Nevada Silver Tappers gathered with local veterans for a very special occasion.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into th ...
Around here snow is a nice novelty, thank goodness
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Snow. It is cold, wet, and it appears to be solid but quickly melts, becoming a small water droplet. In the northern latitudes and at higher elevations, snow is an everyday element of your daily life during the winter.

Getty Images
Santa tracker live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

html

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of ...
CARES Act includes new tax benefits for charitable giving
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.