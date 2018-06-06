BLM seeks comments on solar project near Pahrump

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Las Vegas Field Office is seeking public comments on a proposed energy project near Pahrump.

Thinkstock The proposed project is in Clark County at the intersection of Nevada Highway 160 and Tecopa Road, about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump, Nevada, and approximately 32 miles west of Las Vegas.

The Yellow Pine Solar Project includes 9,290 acres of lands managed by the BLM and would generate up to 1,200 jobs at peak construction.

This proposed project aligns with a Trump administration priority of pursuing energy dominance.

The administration’s “all-of-the-above approach” includes making public lands available for renewable energy sources, such as wind, geothermal, and solar, as well as conventional energy sources, such as coal, oil, and gas.

“The BLM is committed to supporting working landscapes across the nation for current and future generations and we invite the public to provide input on this proposal,” said BLM Las Vegas Field Office Manager Gayle Marrs-Smith.

The project would consist of construction, operation, maintenance and eventual decommissioning of a 250-megawatt solar generation facility. The project’s substation would have an interconnection point with the Valley Electric grid for connection to California.

A 90-day public comment period closes Aug. 28.

The environmental impact statement will evaluate the proposed project while the temporary segregation of public lands within the application area will promote the BLM’s orderly administration of those lands, the BLM said.

Written comments can be mailed to the BLM, Southern Nevada District, Renewable Energy Project Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130, or emailed to blm_nv_sndo_yellowpine@blm.gov

For more information, please call Herman Pinales at 702-515-5284.