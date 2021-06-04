86°F
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest

Staff Report
June 4, 2021 - 12:44 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote part of Clark County, was one of over a dozen photos that won the Bureau of Land Management's 2019 photo contest.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Black Rock National Conservation Area was one of over a dozen photos that won the Bureau of Land Management's 2019 photo contest.

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

“Nevada is a state full of wide-open spaces, stark landscapes and rugged back country,” said Brenda Scolari, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. “Protecting our beautiful scenery is supremely important in ensuring future generations enjoy our land as much as we currently do. We are looking forward to seeing how photographers bring our beautiful landscapes to life through their camera lenses during this year’s photo contest.”

Information on the rules and how to submit photos can be found at BLM Nevada’s website at https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/docs/2021-05/BLM%20Photo%20Contest%202021%20guidelines.pdf

Photos that demonstrate love of the land, including responsible recreation, are sought.

People exploring Nevada: Share photos of activities and adventures on BLM lands across Nevada … volunteering, working, camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, kayaking, skiing, climbing, riding or whatever. Remember to try and capture what it means to be a true Nevada recreator dedicated to leaving the land better than you found it.

Recreators with know-how: Share photos of the adventure that reflects #KnowBeforeYouGo on public lands. Judges are looking for visitors that know how to recreate responsibly.

Weird and Wild: Take a walk on the wild side with photos of wildlife, wilderness and wildflowers.

BLM and Travel Nevada employees are eligible.

“Since we haven’t held this contest for a few years, we are certain that many of our visitors will submit outstanding photos of our public lands,” Jamie Fields, BLM Nevada state lead for the Outdoor Recreation Program, said. “We are looking forward to seeing the best of the best.”

For more information on the contest contact Rita Henderson at 775-861-6471 or ritahenderson@blm.gov.

