Board of Trustee position filled by Pahrump native

The Nye County Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Bryan Wulfenstein of Pahrump, to the open trustee position for District 3 on Wednesday.

The board of trustees met with, and interviewed Wulfenstein for more than 20 minutes during its board meeting in Pahrump.

District 3 of Nye County covers precincts 10, 16, 19 and 25, which comprises eastern and parts of central Pahrump.

Wulfenstein’s background is in construction management for Wulfenstein Construction Co. He attended Dixie State University for business and managerial economics.

Wulfenstein attended trade schools and received certifications through those courses.

“I expect to be a contributor to the board itself in decision making,” Wulfenstein said. “And really, making sure that we get to the things that are important, which I believe is educating people and preparing them for society.”

During his interview, Wulfenstein said he values education and looks for educated people who can contribute and be successful members of society.

Wulfenstein grew up in the Pahrump area. He wants people to be able to restore their faith in educators and the education system throughout the county.

“We have amazing teachers in this town,” Wulfenstein said. “Being a member of the community my whole life, I am a product of our community and, specifically, our school system. A lot of those skills that I’ve been able to get myself, I attribute to my time in Nye County and the Pahrump area. I want kids to know that they can do whatever they want to do and be as successful as they want to be by going to Nye County School District schools.”

Wulfenstein is a husband and a father. He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He also is an avid racecar driver.

“I will slowly and efficiently accomplish my goals,” Wulfenstein said. “That’s something that I have to do to fulfill that drive in me.”