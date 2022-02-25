57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Board of Trustee position filled by Pahrump native

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
February 25, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/ Bryan Wulfenstein was unanimously approved to become the n ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/ Bryan Wulfenstein was unanimously approved to become the new Nye County Board of Trustees member for District 3 at the board meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Bryan Wulfenstein of Pahrump, to the open trustee position for District 3 on Wednesday.

The board of trustees met with, and interviewed Wulfenstein for more than 20 minutes during its board meeting in Pahrump.

District 3 of Nye County covers precincts 10, 16, 19 and 25, which comprises eastern and parts of central Pahrump.

Wulfenstein’s background is in construction management for Wulfenstein Construction Co. He attended Dixie State University for business and managerial economics.

Wulfenstein attended trade schools and received certifications through those courses.

“I expect to be a contributor to the board itself in decision making,” Wulfenstein said. “And really, making sure that we get to the things that are important, which I believe is educating people and preparing them for society.”

During his interview, Wulfenstein said he values education and looks for educated people who can contribute and be successful members of society.

Wulfenstein grew up in the Pahrump area. He wants people to be able to restore their faith in educators and the education system throughout the county.

“We have amazing teachers in this town,” Wulfenstein said. “Being a member of the community my whole life, I am a product of our community and, specifically, our school system. A lot of those skills that I’ve been able to get myself, I attribute to my time in Nye County and the Pahrump area. I want kids to know that they can do whatever they want to do and be as successful as they want to be by going to Nye County School District schools.”

Wulfenstein is a husband and a father. He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He also is an avid racecar driver.

“I will slowly and efficiently accomplish my goals,” Wulfenstein said. “That’s something that I have to do to fulfill that drive in me.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Valley High School JROTC mainta ...
Pahrump Valley will end JROTC program
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

STEAM elective could ultimately replace the school’s JROTC, which serves as a pipline for students to enlist in the U.S. military.

COVID-19 rapid test kits (@GovSisolak on Twitter)
Nye County COVID-19 metrics continue to show progress
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Times-Bonanza

Nye County’s COVID-19 metrics fell again this week, as the state moved closer to exiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high rate of transmission” classification.

Death Valley Marketplace opened at 3280 W. Bell Vista Ave. in October 2021 and serves a number ...
Pahrump businesses benefiting from return of Death Valley tourists
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors in 2021 — about two-thirds of the park’s highest visitation level, set in 2019. The return of visitors is a welcome sign for many business owners in Pahrump, a popular stopover for Death Valley tourists.

An aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump on Nov. 15, 2018, where developers were restarting a ...
Housing crisis pinching Nye County
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

“There’s a lot of concern,” said commissioner Leo Blundo, who reported that he’s been approached by constituents facing 25- to 30-percent rent hikes during the pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak answers a question from the media at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas ...
Sisolak to talk recovery in off-year state-of-state speech
By Bill Dentzer Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak will discuss the use of federal recovery funds and his ideas for recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 in livestreamed address.

Sunnyside Museum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The museum, originally a schoolhouse, was ...
SNEAK PEEK: Sunnyside Museum to showcase historic restoration
By Pam Christie Pahrump Valley Times

Two years ago, Sunnyside Museum, started the near-impossible project of moving a historic house from the town of Round Mountain to the lot next to its museum there. Here’s how it went…