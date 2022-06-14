Body recovered of Death Valley hiker who went missing

Searchers located the body of John McCarry 69, from Long Beach, Calif., on June 1, according to a National Park Service news release.

Death Valley (Deborah Wall/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

The body of a man who went missing in a remote area at Death Valley National Park has been recovered.

Searchers located the body of John McCarry 69, from Long Beach, Calif., on June 1, according to a National Park Service news release.

McCarry’s last contact with a family member was a text message sent on May 15, from Olancha, Calif., which stated he was heading to Death Valley National Park.

“The Long Beach Police Department issued a public information bulletin on May 26,” the release stated. “Park rangers located McCarry’s vehicle on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley on May 31.”

After two days of air and ground searches by National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management rangers, California Highway Patrol’s A-81 airplane, and the U.S. Navy’s VX-31 SAR helicopter, crews located McCarry’s body about a quarter mile from his vehicle on the afternoon of June 1.

The Inyo County Coroner’s Office assisted with the body recovery.

Foul play is not suspected in McCarry’s death.

As Death Valley is one of the hottest locations on earth, park rangers urge summer travelers to visit there safely by limiting strenuous activity, such as hiking, to the relatively cooler morning hours, ending hikes before 10 a.m., drinking plenty of water, eating salty snacks and staying close to air conditioning.

Last August, two hikers died within days of each other, due to heatstroke, according to park officials.

Additionally, cell phone service is limited in some areas of the park.

