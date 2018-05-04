Boy Scouts name change creates a dustup in Pahrump

The Boy Scouts of America is changing the name to its program for older youth that’s been in place for over a century, the organization announced this week.

Thinkstock The 108-year-old Boy Scout program for 11- to 17-year-old children is pegged to become known as Scouts BSA—officially set to change in February 2019. The core values of the organization won’t be lost, just because of a name change, according to an area leader.

The 108-year-old Boy Scout program for 11- to 17-year-old children is pegged to become known as Scouts BSA—officially set to change in February 2019. The move, announced Wednesday, comes as girls will be allowed in the Scouts BSA starting next year with the Cub Scouts program set to officially allow girls in starting in the summer of 2018.

“As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in scouting in every way possible,” said Michael Surbaugh, chief scout executive of the Boy Scouts of America. “That is why it is important that the name for our scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts.”

“It’s still not going to change the meaning of the organization,” said John O’ Brien who’s been a scoutmaster for more than five decades. “It’s still not going to change the values of the organization.”

O’Brien said the Boy Scouts organization is adapting to the shifting tides of society—noting major changes in the past two decades.

“Scouting has had to evolve, both because of judicial issues, because of changing socioeconomic issues and because of the fact that the family unit itself, the sociological family unit, has evolved over the last 10 to 15 years dramatically,” he said.

O’ Brien said the easiest thing he can say is the organization is “responding.”

“We’re an organization that is responding to change,” he said.

BSA has made several changes in its recent history, announcing transgender children could register in the beginning of 2017.

The Boy Scouts of America, the parent organization, plans to keep its name in place as girls start to formally enter its Cub Scout program for younger children, seven to 10 years old, in the summer of 2018.

According to Surbaugh, more than 3,000 girls nationwide have enrolled in BSA’s Early Adopter Program and have been participating in the Cub Scout program before its official launch.

“We’ve seen no issues whatsoever with that,” O’ Brien said.

The Girl Scouts has responded to the recent move by the Boy Scouts.

“Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls,” said Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, in a statement. “We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents.”

The Girl Scouts claims a membership level of about 1.8 million, according to data from USA Today. That number, according to the Girl Scouts, has been in decline, though it’s too early to tell if there will be any impact from the Boy Scouts’ recent decisions, USA Today reported.

The Boy Scouts of America claim to have 2.3 million members between the ages of five and 21, according to a news release from the organization. That number is down from 2.6 million five years ago, according to data from USA Today.

The Boy Scouts organization during its peak years hit 4 million participants.

BSA plans to increase its recruitment efforts in the summer with its “Scout Me In” nationwide multimedia campaign for its Cub Scout program.

“Cub Scouts is a lot of fun, and now it’s available to all kids,” said Stephen Medlicott, national marketing group director of Boy Scouts of America. “That’s why we love ‘Scout Me In’ – because it speaks to girls and boys and tells them, ‘This is for you. We want you to join!’”

Local reaction

Several area residents took to social media on the Pahrump Valley Times’ Facebook page on Wednesday with a predominant sentiment of being against the idea of allowing girls into the Boy Scouts (Scouts BSA).

“No, girl and boy scouts is how it should be. It’s been and worked like that for YEARS,” said John Oldham on the Times’ Facebook page. “This is damaging and confusing to kids. Semantics matter.”

Some disagreed and thought political leanings were to blame for the change.

“The Left is destroying our culture,” said Brice Edwin on the Times Facebook page.

Still, some were positive on the move.

“Nothing wrong with being all inclusive,” commented Bobbi Jo Claridy. “It’s not the 1950’s anymore.”

Murray Loomis typed a single word, “good.”

Gil Knappmiller went in a different direction on a single word: “—disgust—.”

