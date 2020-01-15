54°F
Bradley ‘eats and greets’ at Pahrump Senior Center

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

National Spaghetti Day was certainly not lost on the man running for the Nevada District 36 Assembly seat.

Dr. Joseph Bradley hosted a community-wide “Pasta-La-Feast-Ah” eat and greet event Jan. 4 at the Pahrump Senior Center.

The former law enforcement officer, who is currently an addiction specialist, along with his wife and daughter, served up free spaghetti dinners and spoke about his campaign to attendees.

“We probably had 70 to 80 people come through, so it went very well and it was super fun,” Bradley said. “Myself, my wife and my daughter were doing the serving. We really enjoyed meeting with the residents of Pahrump.”

As far as reaching out to rural communities such as Pahrump, Bradley noted that there are two kinds of people.

“There are the kind that serve and the kind that expect to be served, and my entire adult life has been about service,” he said. “I was in law enforcement, and I’ve been in health care, and it’s a very selfish motivation. It’s fun. It’s fun to do something for people, especially elderly people. The best relationship is where you can do something for someone else, and simultaneously do it for yourself. I think service comes in many ways and we all contribute in some way, shape or another. Basically, doing this is just an overt way of expressing that.”

Additionally, Bradley spoke about why individuals and families move to rural areas of the Silver State.

“To be blunt and to the point, people move to rural areas just to be alone, so to speak,” he said. “They want to be away from all of the hubbub. The rural areas are even more significant because so many decisions are made by more populous areas, but those state laws impact everyone, and it definitely affects rural living.”

Malfeasance among public officials was yet another topic Bradley spoke about.

“In my opinion, there is too much old corruption and new corruption coming together, and it’s time that we start operating with ethics and integrity, and let’s start doing things right,” he said. “This good old boys club, so to speak, has to stop. That mentality is still in existence, and it has to end.”

At present, Bradley, who comes from a blue-collar, middle-class family, is a self-made Nevadan by choice.

He is also a writer who is heavily focused on helping individuals affected by substance abuse issues and a variety of other addiction-related matters.

“I’m a board-certified addictionologist and I’m actually an author of a book,” he said. “I have led family programs and actually have spoken to addiction as a disease from a scientific brain perspective at numerous treatment centers across the United States. I have done many, many talks, and I continue to do so. I contract with different treatment centers.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Erika Gerling, board treasurer, far left, ...
Visions for future of Beatty discussed at town meeting
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How do residents of Beatty view their community, and what do they want its future and mission to be? Those were the questions under consideration at a gathering of individual citizens, business and organizational representatives in the Beatty Community Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy already bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining ...
Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump ...
Pahrump Realtor receives award
Staff Report

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Thinkstock The IRS Free File program opened on Jan. 10. Qualifying taxpayers can start their 20 ...
Get a head start on filing 2019 taxes
Staff Report

Some taxpayers can get an early start on filing their federal income taxes for the 2020 season.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at ...
T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

California Lottery
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/file Democratic Party active registered voters state ...
Nevada reports increase in active registered voters
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

(Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Census 2020: What you need to know
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you prepared to take the 2020 Census? Here are tips for participating in the headcount online, by mail and over the phone. And census takers are still needed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A woman visiting from Canada, won $779,384.13 on an Aristoc ...
Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.