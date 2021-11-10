77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers

By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2021 - 4:47 am
 
Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.

The last two months of the year are here and we just adjusted our clocks back an hour for the coming of winter. If you are one of those workers that pivoted to the gig economy during the pandemic, I have a few tips to help you take advantage of your new small business status.

Be sure to set aside money for taxes

As a gig worker, taxes may not have been taken out of the payments you received for your work. Now is the time to start thinking about having money available for those taxes. It is the time to connect with a tax professional and explore options to ensure you are covered for this tax obligation early next year. The last thing any gig worker wants is a big surprise tax bill in 2022.

Create a reserve account

Gig small businesses can easily make a significant amount of money over a short time, such as driving ride-share over a busy weekend. Take the opportunity during this time to create a reserve savings account for the times that are little bit slower in your gig work. You can target a specific percentage of your income to save or maybe allocate a set dollar amount to a small business savings account on a regular basis.

Save smart for retirement

Gig workers that qualify as small business owners may also be able to make tax-deductible contributions to a flexible Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA that is easy to set up and maintain. A Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) plan may work well if you want a low-cost, easy-to-maintain retirement plan. Both SEP IRA and Traditional IRA contributions may be made to the same account, and you have the flexibility to change how much your gig small business contributes from year to year.

Having a gig small business could be a great flexible business opportunity in today’s economy. However, you should be aware of both the financial opportunities and requirements that go along with this new career.

Brandon Meredith is the small business leader for Wells Fargo in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Getty Ima
Canadian company developing lithium project in Esmeralda County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Victory Resources Corporation has filed its drill permit application for its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, according to the press release.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Solar energy projects opposed in Beatty workshop
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents were among the most vocal in speaking out against large-scale solar energy projects in the workshop on the subject held by the Beatty Town Advisory Board Monday, Nov. 8.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead on Tuesday, Jan. 12 2017. A group of biologists and volunteers fa ...
Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A divided state wildlife board has voted against enacting a ban on coyote hunting tournaments, a practice deemed cruel by animal rights groups and opposed even by some hunting advocates.