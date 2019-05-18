Breaking: Pahrump Valley wins Nevada state softball title

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times screenshot Kaden Cable

Pahrump Valley’s Kaden Cable hit a game-winning 3-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Trojans the Class 3A state title, 13-10 over Fernley on Saturday in Mesquite.

On May 11, the Trojans on May 11 handled Moapa Valley 8-4 to claim their first Class 3A Southern Region Tournament title since 2014 and advance to the state tournament.

Watch video of interview with Kaden Cable after Pahrump Valley won the state championship: bit.ly/2EeRw2Y

Check the Pahrump Valley Times for full coverage from the state tournament.