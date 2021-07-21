82°F
BRIAN FORMISANO: Financial education is the Military Consumer Month mission in Pahrump

By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 20, 2021 - 11:48 pm
 
Every day, we appreciate the mission readiness of our Pahrump military service members. They are committed to protecting our communities and the freedoms we enjoy. Now, it is our mission to repay them in July with free financial education in support of Military Consumer Month.

At Wells Fargo, we have created a free online resource called Hands on Banking® to help Pahrump military families and veterans gain financial knowledge and skills relevant to the life of service members. Here are a couple of the special topics we have available at handsonbanking.org/topics/military/ in support of financial education for Military Consumer Month:

Deployment

Having a financial action plan can give you greater control and peace of mind during deployment. We share some financial considerations to consider before, during, and after deployment.

Military Home Buying

Before buying your first home in Pahrump, it is important to consider your situation. If you decide you are ready to be a homeowner, it is a good idea to shop for a mortgage loan before shopping for your new home. More information is available on Hands on Banking.

Military Career Transition

Transitioning to civilian life in Pahrump after your military career can be an exciting time. To help make your military career transition as stress-free as possible, use all of the online resources at your disposal, focus on your strengths, and highlight your unique skills and talents for potential employers.

This is just the start of the commercial free information we have available at handsonbanking.org/topics/military/ to support our Pahrump military and their mission for Military Consumer Month. Thank you for your service to our country.

Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Nevada region bank president.

