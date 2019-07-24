Bruising found on child’s body leads to arrest in Nye County

A Pahrump man, identified by authorities as DJ McLaren. is facing a charge of first-degree child abuse or neglect.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release, Deputy James Ramos was dispatched to a residence on Hacienda Street late last month after the child’s mother reported seeing bruises on her young daughter’s body.

The child, according to the deputy, was visiting her father, identified as McLaren.

“Upon arrival to the residence, I made contact with a female, who was the reporting party and mother of the child who was abused,” Ramos noted in the release. “She stated that on June 25, she picked up her juvenile daughter from DJ McLaren’s residence. McLaren is the biological father of the child. The mother advised that all McLaren said to her before she left his residence was she wasn’t very good today.”

Additionally, the release stated that the mother drove home and went inside the restroom, where she noticed that her daughter had bruising on her neck, face, and arm.

The mother, according to the release, said she took photographs of the injuries.

“The mother advised me that she contacted McLaren via text message confronting him about the injuries,” Ramos noted in the release. “The mother advised that McLaren admitted to hitting her daughter for being bad. The mother provided me screenshots of the conversation between she and McLaren admitting to hitting the juvenile.”

While talking to the mother, Ramos said the juvenile was standing next to her, where he observed bruising consistent with a palm across her left cheek, extending down to her neck.

“I also observed bruising on the back of her right arm,” Ramos said in the release. “The bruise was consistent with being grabbed. I asked the juvenile how she got the injuries and she stated ‘daddy hit me right there.’ As she pointed to her neck and face area where her injury was, I asked her how many times daddy hit her, and the juvenile put up three fingers. I asked her three times? and she said yeah.”

As a result, McLaren was located the following day at his Pershing Avenue residence and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child abuse or neglect.

