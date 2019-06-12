87°F
Brush fire burns in Pahrump, lighting the sky

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
June 12, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A late brush fire ignited near Marie Street and Lola Lane in the Pahrump area Monday evening, sending flames high into the nighttime sky.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known. No injuries or damaged structures were reported in the blaze.

Locals reported seeing the large flames around 9 p.m. and took to social media to share information.

“That brush fire went to an amazing height,” Donna Applegate wrote in the Pahrump Road-Commuters Facebook page group.

“We got ready to evacuate looked like half a block was on fire,” Applegate continued. “In the dark it looked like it was right on top of us. Found out later it’s three blocks away. Whew. We were ready to move quickly.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services battled the blaze.

“Multiple engines are flying past my location near Blagg and Calvada, headed to the fire,” George Cox told the Facebook group in a post.

An acreage amount of the fire was estimated to be at least one acre with heavy smoke.

A message seeking more information was left Tuesday with the fire department.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com for updates. See our Facebook page for more photos and video.

