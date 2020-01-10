35°F
Brush fire extends to power pole causing explosion in Pahrump area

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

What appeared to be a fireworks detonation was actually a transformer exploding, as it sent sparks shooting in all different directions, and the image was captured by Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

The incident, Lewis said, occurred on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the area of Mesquite Avenue and North Highway 160, at approximately 11 p.m.

“We were dispatched for a report of an unknown type of fire, large in size,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived to find a fire condition at the rear of a property located on Chiquita Lane. The fire had extended to a power pole and involved power lines that were energized. Valley Electric Association crews were requested immediately.”

Lewis went on to say that during the crew’s response, several power lines that were on fire dropped to the ground and energized areas of the property.

“A couple and their children were removed from their house to a safe area until Valley Electric crews could secure the area,” he said. “The fire was successfully extinguished without incident. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, possibly related to activities several hours prior to the discovery. There were no injuries reported.”

Man’s arm stuck in hideaway bed

On Monday, Dec. 30, fire crews were dispatched to a residence along the 1500 block of North Royal Avenue for a rescue assignment at approximately 12:32 p.m.

“The initial report was that the patient’s arm had been trapped in a sleeper sofa for an extended period of time, possibly up to several days,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived and found the incident as described.”

Once the extrication process was completed, it was revealed that the patient sustained injuries that warranted transport to Las Vegas.

“Mercy Air was added to the assignment and that patient was flown without incident to University Medical Center Trauma,” Lewis said.

Car crashes into wall

On Sunday, Dec. 29, fire crews were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash along the 1000 block of Irene Street just before 1 p.m.

“Crews arrived and found a vehicle versus a block wall,” Lewis said. “The vehicle had traveled through the block wall causing significant damage. The driver refused medical treatment, and was subsequently left in the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Car careens through fence

Roughly an hour later, emergency crews were summoned to another single-vehicle crash, where the vehicle went through a perimeter fence along the 3200 block of West Fritz Lane.

“Upon arrival, crews found a one-vehicle accident with the vehicle off of the roadway,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, two patients were transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Single-vehicle crash

On Saturday, Dec. 28, fire crews were dispatched for another single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Linda Street and Highway 372, just before midnight.

“Upon arrival, we found a single-vehicle accident with significant damage,” Lewis said. “There was no entrapment, however, one patient was injured but declined medical transport from the scene.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

