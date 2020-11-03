Building safety group to host virtual educational program

ICC Learn Live, the International Code Council’s inaugural virtual education event, will take place Nov. 9-13 with panel conversations, keynote addresses and breakout sessions around key topics in building safety.

The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for building safety professionals, such as training the next generation of talent, the impact of COVID-19 on building safety and the economy, adopting virtual capabilities and an in-depth overview of the upcoming 2021 International Codes.

For more information on the Nov. 9-13, 2020 event, ICC Learn Live sessions and registration, visit https://www.iccsafe.org/about/news-and-events/icc-learn-live/ll-register/

The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for building safety professionals, such as training the next generation of talent, the impact of COVID-19 on building safety and the economy, adopting virtual capabilities and an in-depth overview of the upcoming 2021 International Codes. Educational sessions will offer continuing education units to participants who complete them.

ICC Learn Live will include executives from the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand, the International Accreditation Service, Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards and CROSQ. Working hand-in-hand with the Code Council to equip veterans with the tools they need to become experts in the industry, keynote speaker Eric “Doc” Wright, founder and CEO of Vets2PM, LLC, will discuss his experience as a veteran entering a new career.

Following his keynote, a guided virtual networking session will be available for attendees. Listen to the new ICC Pulse Podcast episode featuring Eric “Doc” Wright and Code Council Chief Knowledge Officer Joan O’Neil, visit https://iccpulsepodcast.libsyn.com/episode-32-interview-with-icc-learn-live-keynote-speaker-eric-doc-wright

“We’re proud to launch our first-ever comprehensive five-day virtual education event,” Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims said. “We look forward to providing a forum for leading building industry voices to come together while also educating the next generation of professionals.”

Sponsors for ICC Learn Live include State Farm, Oracle, Insurance Service Office, America Gas Association and iPlanTables and TylerTech. For the full list of sponsors, visit https://www.iccsafe.org/about/news-and-events/icc-learn-live/ll-sponsors/