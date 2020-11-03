57°F
News

Building safety group to host virtual educational program

Staff Report
November 3, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

ICC Learn Live, the International Code Council’s inaugural virtual education event, will take place Nov. 9-13 with panel conversations, keynote addresses and breakout sessions around key topics in building safety.

For more information on the Nov. 9-13, 2020 event, ICC Learn Live sessions and registration, visit https://www.iccsafe.org/about/news-and-events/icc-learn-live/ll-register/

The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for building safety professionals, such as training the next generation of talent, the impact of COVID-19 on building safety and the economy, adopting virtual capabilities and an in-depth overview of the upcoming 2021 International Codes. Educational sessions will offer continuing education units to participants who complete them.

ICC Learn Live will include executives from the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand, the International Accreditation Service, Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards and CROSQ. Working hand-in-hand with the Code Council to equip veterans with the tools they need to become experts in the industry, keynote speaker Eric “Doc” Wright, founder and CEO of Vets2PM, LLC, will discuss his experience as a veteran entering a new career.

Following his keynote, a guided virtual networking session will be available for attendees. Listen to the new ICC Pulse Podcast episode featuring Eric “Doc” Wright and Code Council Chief Knowledge Officer Joan O’Neil, visit https://iccpulsepodcast.libsyn.com/episode-32-interview-with-icc-learn-live-keynote-speaker-eric-doc-wright

“We’re proud to launch our first-ever comprehensive five-day virtual education event,” Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims said. “We look forward to providing a forum for leading building industry voices to come together while also educating the next generation of professionals.”

Sponsors for ICC Learn Live include State Farm, Oracle, Insurance Service Office, America Gas Association and iPlanTables and TylerTech. For the full list of sponsors, visit https://www.iccsafe.org/about/news-and-events/icc-learn-live/ll-sponsors/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Partnered with Behavioral Services of Nevada, the Faith for ...
‘Community Fridge’ now open in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As more and more individuals and families continue to rely on area charitable organizations to provide food products amid the pandemic, a local organization has found a novel approach to do the same.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto calls for alternative to Navy expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has released a draft of the Northern Nevada Rural Land Management, Conservation, and Military Readiness Act, that includes alternative expansion of the Naval Air Station Fallon and management bills for Pershing, Douglas, Churchill, and Lander counties.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 General Election came to a conclusion on Tuesday, No ...
State GOP, Trump campaign appeal mail-in ballot ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party and Trump Campaign have filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court following Monday’s ruling in Kraus v. Cegavske.

Courtesty Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan
Douglass Morgan leaving as head of gaming board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday, Oct. 29 announced that Sandra Douglass Morgan, the chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is resigning to pursue an exciting professional opportunity.

Bryan Cowart
Sisolak reappoints two, taps two for contractors board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Bryan Cowart and Boyd Martin and the reappointment of Margaret Cavin and Jan Leggett to the Nevada State Contractors Board effective Nov. 1, appointments that run through Oct. 31, 2023.

Getty Images A number of major retailers such as Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot and ...
Seasonal workers projected to number 4,700 in Nevada
Staff Report

Retailers in Nevada and throughout the United States are ramping up hiring campaigns for the all-important holiday shopping season. The Retail Association of Nevada estimates retailers will boost hiring by 4,700 positions during the holiday shopping period in the state.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega prepares tests ...
HHS sending 920,000 COVID-19 tests to state
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 920,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Nevada.

University of Nevada, Extension Andre Haynes
Town halls will focus on mitigating COVID’s impact
Staff Report

Special guest panelists from the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry will share their insights on COVID’s effects on consumers and small businesses, and possible ways to mitigate those effects, at the next two virtual town halls for small businesses being offered by University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - A voting booth is seen at the early voting site in ...
Where to go on election day
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County polling locations:

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Candidates forum Part II
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

